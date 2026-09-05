Last-Minute Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Draft Rankings: Amon-Ra St. Brown Bumps Down Jaxon Smith-Njigba

This is our final chance to draft our fantasy football teams before the NFL season kicks off. We know there will be a lot of players drafting this holiday weekend, so we are going to update our rankings one last time so you have the latest information before your fantasy drafts. Here, we will be focusing on the wide receivers.

Starting Monday, we'll turn our attention to Week 1. These will be the final rankings we are releasing this offseason. You can also check out our printable cheat sheets that you can bring to your draft.

WR1s

The high-end options who should be in your starting lineup every week.

1. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

2. Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

3. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions

4. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks

5. AJ Brown, New England Patriots

6. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

7. Drake London, Atlanta Falcons

8. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

9. Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs

10. George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys

11. Nico Collins, Houston Texans

12. DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles

WR2s

Weekly starters with either a bit less upside or a lower floor than the WR1s. They are still great options.

13. Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers

14. Malik Nabers, New York Giants

15. Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints

16. Jaylen Waddle, Denver Broncos

17. Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens

18. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals

19. Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20. Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers

21. Garrett Wilson, New York Jets

22. Carnell Tate, Tennessee Titans

23. DJ Moore, Buffalo Bills

24. Mike Evans, San Francisco 49ers

WR3s

Legitimate starting options with the upside to climb into the tier above.

25. Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions

26. Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts

27. Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders

28. Davante Adams, Los Angeles Rams

29. Rome Odunze, Chicago Bears

30. Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers

31. Parker Washington, Jacksonville Jaguars

32. Luther Burden III, Chicago Bears

33. Marvin Harrison Jr, Arizona Cardinals

34. Jayden Reed, Green Bay Packers

35. Jakobi Meyers, Jacksonville Jaguars

36. DK Metcalf, Pittsburgh Steelers

WR4s/Flex

These are shaky starters at best, but there are a ton of players here with upside who could rise in the rankings throughout the season.

37. Michael Wilson, Arizona Cardinals

38. KC Concepcion, Cleveland Browns

39. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

40. Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings

41. Michael Pittman Jr, Pittsburgh Steelers

42. Stefon Diggs, Washington Commanders

43. Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos

44. Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos

45. Josh Downs, Indianapolis Colts

46. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers

47. Brian Thomas Jr, Jacksonville Jaguars

48. Wan'Dale Robinson, Tennessee Titans

49. Jordyn Tyson, New Orleans Saints

50. Khalil Shakir, Buffalo Bills

51. Makai Lemon, Philadelphia Eagles

52. De'Zhaun Stribling, San Francisco 49ers

53. Chris Bell, Miami Dolphins

54. Caleb Douglas, Miami Dolphins

55. Rashid Shaheed, Seattle Seahawks

56. Jalen Nailor, Las Vegas Raiders

57. Kayshon Boutte, Houston Texans

58. Romeo Doubs, New England Patriots

59. Jalen Coker, Carolina Panthers

60. Jalen McMillan, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

61. Tory Horton, Seattle Seahawks

62. Travis Hunter, Jacksonville Jaguars

63. Omar Cooper Jr, New York Jets

64. Denzel Boston, Cleveland Browns

65. Tank Dell, Houston Texans

66. Keenan Allen, Indianapolis Colts

67. Malik Washington, Miami Dolphins

68. Ja'Kobi Lane, Baltimore Ravens

69. Matthew Golden, Green Bay Packers

70. Xavier Worthy, Kansas City Chiefs

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