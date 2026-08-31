Caleb Douglas and 3 Other Elite Fantasy Football Late-Round Wide Receivers

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In playing fantasy football, you may win your league by finding that late-round gem that everyone overlooked. Today, we discover 5 elite late-round wide receivers that you must target at current ADP.

Denzel Boston

Current ADP: WR66/132nd Overall

KC Concepcion is going about 10 spots higher in positional ADP. However, he enters his rookie season alongside Boston, with both wideouts being unproven. The simple fact is, Concepcion was drafted higher in April and is going higher for that sole reason. It does not mean he will get more work, nor will he end up being the better player than Boston.

A key note from the Browns' camp states, "As Boston has made plays over the course of training camp, the Browns moved him to the X receiver to take more reps with the first team." In a recent Browns.com piece, reporter Kelsey Brown reiterated that the starting roles will be commanded by Boston and Concepcion. As Boston makes stunning plays at camp, there is truly no leader in the clubhouse, and as the duo starts on par with each other, Boston is truly an undervalued team.

Tre Tucker

Current ADP: WR70/135th Overall

The Raiders will rock with Brock Bowers as their clear-cut top receiver. There is no denying that. I also recognize that Asthon Jeanty will be a huge factor on offense and in the red zone; it will often be Bowers or Jeanty finding the end zone.

That being said, Tucker is a value at WR70. He commands very low risk and a huge opportunity as the Raiders' depth chart behind him continues to be a problem.

The Raiders WR room is WORSE than I expected…



Tre Tucker is without a doubt the WR1

Jalen Nailor has really struggled

Jack Bech & Malik Benson have flashed but also very inconsistent



Klint Kubiak called the Raiders WR room out last week and did it again today at his presser — Raiders Report Mitchell Renz (@MitchellRenz365) August 28, 2026

In 2025, Bech was expected to be the leading rookie wide receiver well ahead of Dont'e Thornton. That did not come to shine as Thornton had 30 targets all season and Bech had just 28. Entering 2026, the Raiders hope for a bigger role out of Bech. The fact is, he might not be very good. Levi Edwards of Raiders.com emphasizes that while Bech does have game, "he's excelled at the rather inglorious parts of being a receiver."

In my projections, Tucker will battle Jalen Nailor, both with target shares in the 17-20% range. That factors in the Raiders being a bottom-5 NFL offense. I, however, am very confident in Klint Kubiak taking the helm, a reigning Super Bowl Champion Offensive Coordinator. The only way is up. I have Tucker as the WR61, or above consensus. The pick is one I label a "high-floor" selection.

Dontayvion Wicks

Current ADP: WR72/140th Overall

The Philadelphia Eagles have escaped the brutal Kevin Patullo era and now they bring in former NFL quarterback, Sean Mannion, to call plays. That is a plus not just for the team, but for their free agent signing, Dontavyion Wicks. Mannion spent the past two years with Matt LaFleur's successful Green Bay Packers, taking the roles of Offensive Assistant and Quarterbacks Coach.

The expectation has been that rookie Makai Lemon would enter the season as the WR2. Wicks would complement as a playmaking WR3. Amid Lemon's injury-ridden training camp and poor play, when healthy, it seems that WR2 has become vulnerable.

Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia is a well-advised member of the Eagles beat. On August 28, he published some thoughts on all Eagles players. "The former Packer clearly built a rapport with Jalen Hurts, and his understanding of this scheme likely helped him get ahead," Zangaro emphasizes. Wicks has been noted as being very consistent, and "he’s going to go into the season as the Eagles’ WR2."

It is rare that you can draft a WR2 this late in fantasy football. It is even rarer for the player to be found on a top-10 offense. Not only does Wicks begin 2026 as the WR2, but very possibly the No. 2 pass-catcher overall, likely in thin margins with Dallas Goedert. I project Goedert to average 33 yards per game, comparedaverage to Wicks' 32. Wicks comes in around WR64 in my projections, with lower risk and formidable upside.

Caleb Douglas

Current ADP: WR82/153rd Overall

The Dolphins have begun a remodeling of their offense. They brought in Malik Willis and operate with Malik Washington as their WR1 on paper. However, that wide receiver room is for the taking. Tutu Atwell was just traded, and Jalen Tolbert is nothing to impress. Instead, the rookies have the highest upside to become prime options. As Chris Bell only recently returned from injury, Douglas has been the highest praise of any Dolphins playmaker not named De'Von Achane.

Dolphins tight end, Greg Dulcich, had vast approval regarding Douglas in stating, "He's making plays left and right... He's showing up left and right." Dulcich labels the rookie "A stud," which is great coming from a veteran presence.

Douglas is among Jeff Hafley's earliest additions to his blueprints for the Dolphins' hopeful ascension. The common take is that Douglas enters 2026 as their WR2 and could become the consensus WR1 in due time. Malik Washington is good, but much more of a complementary in-space receiver. He flashes speed that will complement Douglas, who is a 6'4" bigger body to flank Washington's east-to-west style.

If any Dolphin has low volatility and thus high upside, it will be Douglas. He is still ranked just my WR70, but has much more to gain among his ranked cohorts, such as Rashid Shaheed, Xavier Legette, and Keenan Allen. The numbers hand Douglas a 16-18% target share, but that can easily rise well past 20% if all goes well.

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