Jonathan Brooks Leads 4 Late-Round Fantasy Football Draft Targets

Get your pickaxes out because we are going mining... What is hiding in the mountain that is the deep cheat sheets of fantasy football rankings? Hidden gems are found, better known as league-winning assets. These are sleepers that are below consensus and have upside; they are must-have assets that must be targeted in the late rounds of your fantasy football re-draft.

RB, Jonathan Brooks (Panthers)

Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network has provided some fantastic insight on Brooks. He explains that the Panthers are reportedly impressed with the way Brooks looks. The third-year running back had torn his ACL twice over recent years and has hardly played in his NFL career. Yet, the Panthers have him confidently set in as their RB2.

Panthers hope Jonathon Brooks can form 1-2 punch with Chuba Hubbard early in the season with potential to become lead back, per @CameronWolfe. https://t.co/lVr7OR3yUb — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) July 23, 2026

It has been suggested that not only will Brooks crack into the workload of Chuba Hubbard, but there is a reasonable expectation that he could manage to become the Panthers' RB1. We saw just that with Rico Dowdle in 2025 football- impressively, Dowdle overtook Hubbard for RB1.

WR, Jayden Higgins (Texans)

Based on our projections, Higgins is being drafted too low. He is our WR43, and ADP has Higgins as the WR56 in standard-scoring formats.

The Texans had passed the ball at a 57% rate in 2025. They expect to pass it in nearly 60% of cases in 2026. CJ Stroud also averages 3,625 yards per season over his three NFL seasons. We project Stroud to pass for 3,900 yards in 2026.

While Nico Collins ranges highly in Houston, he is not the only demanding pass-catcher they have. Collins' target share is expected to be over 30%. Beyond him, it is the Higgins show. With Tank Dell's return in question, Jayden Higgins expects to be able to command a ton of playing time, which would translate to a 19-21% target share. That translates to 44.9 yards per game and 5 touchdowns on the season.

Not only is Higgins a value play, but he is also a handcuff as a WR2 on his depth chart, ranked down the list in ADP.

WR, Matthew Golden (Packers)

The Packers will not be quitting on Golden in his sophomore season. The second-year wideout did not see the field the way he should have in 2025. Much criticism has surrounded the way in which the Packers leveraged Golden. That was in large part due to the focus Romeo Doubs demanded as the team's WR2/WR3.

A new focus is set forward in Green Bay. Christian Watson has been inked to a new deal, certifying his role as WR1. The team also re-signs Jayden Reed as the WR2. Beyond those two players, it is the Golden show. He plays football in a dynamic role that leverages his ability in the open field. With both Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks gone, Golden should see a much more reliable role.

Is his upside terribly high? No. However, Golden is valued much too low. ADP has Golden as the WR63. We have him as the WR46 in standard-scoring formats. He is expected to average 42.3 yards per game with 5 total touchdowns. The Packers have the NFL's 4th-highest-rated offense.

TE, Isaiah Likely (Giants)

The short-term value on Likely is massive. That is, given the fact that Malik Nabers is expected to miss time at the start of the season.

Malik Nabers(knee) is not on the PUP list to start training camp. That's a good sign. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) July 23, 2026

The Giants did leave Nabers off the PUP list to begin training camp. The expectation of a Week 1 start is still much in the air. Whenever Nabers does return, he will require a multiple-game ramp-up. This makes Likely the team's true No. 1 pass-catcher, in contention with Darius Slayton.

Our projections see Likely averaging 38.3 yards per game with about 4 total touchdowns. However, when Nabers is out, Likely will range closer to 50 yards per game and pace for 6-8 touchdowns on a 17-game pace.

It is also worth remembering why the Giants signed Likely. He is a familiar product of John Harbaugh's in Baltimore. The signing is not a free-roll; it is a signing of purpose for the tight end to be valuable. He was drafted as the TE21, while we have Likely as our TE14. This is subject to change with further Nabers updates.

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