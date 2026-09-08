Malachi Toney & Darien Mensah Among College Fantasy Football Week 1 Winners & Losers

Week 1 gave fantasy football managers their first true look at target distribution, scheme changes, and quarterback efficiency. While a handful of stars filled up the stat sheet, other high-volume picks left fantasy managers thinking about what they could find on the waiver wire.

To keep your roster lethal, here is the official verdict on Week 1's biggest stock surges and the alarms you shouldn't ignore.

The Risers (Buy High, Start Often)

Malachi Toney/ WR, Miami Hurricanes

The Week 1 Statline: 12 receptions/ 233 receiving yards/ 3 touchdowns

The Metric That Matters: 38.7% target share

The Fantasy Verdict: Absolute Alpha Status

Malachi Toney proved he’s a HEISMAN contender in his sophomore debut 👀



12 catches, 233 yards, 3 TDs pic.twitter.com/6H9x1kisWC — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) September 5, 2026

Toney didn't just win standard matchups, but broke slate ceilings in Miami's 45-6 beatdown of Stanford. He established instant dominance as Darien Mensah's target of choice on intermediate routes and vertical shots alike. When a wideout commands a high-value target profile in an explosive offense, he transforms from a matchup play into an unbenchable WR1.

Darien Mensah/ QB, Miami Hurricanes

The Week 1 Statline: 27/30 (90.0%)/ 401 passing yards/ 5 touchdowns/ 0 INTs

The Metric That Matters: 13.4 Yards Per Attempt

The Fantasy Verdict: Elite High-Efficiency Floor

🚨 89.94 FANTASY POINTS 🚨



Darian Mensah: 401 passing yards, 5 TDs for 36.54 Fantasy Points 🔥



Malachi Toney: 12 catches, 234 yards, 3 TDs for 53.4 Fantasy Points 👀



Miami DESTROYED Stanford 48-6‼️#GoCanes #FantasyU pic.twitter.com/Inh47vVnTh — Fantasy U Sports (@_FantasyUsports) September 5, 2026

Mensah put on a clinic in execution, carving up Stanford with surgical precision. His 90% completion rate didn't accumulate through short checkdowns, but was instead fueled by aggressive, downfield strikes. He commands an offense designed to maximize yards-after-catch, instantly elevating his ceiling into top-tier territory.

Mason Heintschel/ QB, Pittsburgh Panthers

The Week 1 Statline: 22/29/ 453 Passing Yards/ 7 Touchdowns

The Metric That Matters: 224.8 Passer Rating

The Fantasy Verdict: Breakout Waiver Priority #1

Pitt QB Mason Heintschel | Week 1 vs Miami (OH):



🎯 31/41

🎯 453 YDS

🎯 7 TDS

🎯 0 INTS@Pitt_FB pic.twitter.com/7oDZuNehgW — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 5, 2026

Tying Pitt's single-game passing touchdown record against Miami (Ohio), Heintschel operated with ruthless tempo. His deep-ball efficiency showed that the Panthers' air attack has actual teeth this year. Fantasy managers desperate for quarterback upside need to empty their FAAB balances immediately.

The Fallers (Bench, Sell, or Swap)

Byrum Brown/ QB, Auburn Tigers

The Week 1 Statline: 14/28/ 142 Passing Yards/ 0 Pass TDs/ 3 Interceptions

The Metric That Matters: -12.4 Fantasy Points vs. Turnovers

The Fantasy Verdict: Volatile Floor/ Bench Immediately

AUBURN QB BYRUM BROWN

Vs. Baylor



- 26/35

- 259 Passing Yards

- 0 TDs

- 3 INT

- 119.3 Passer Rating pic.twitter.com/Ws9IiP2pRc — Polymarket Football (@PolymarketBlitz) September 6, 2026

Auburn escaped Baylor 17-16, but Brown's turnover-prone performance was a disaster for fantasy lineups. While his rushing ability keeps his ceiling alive, a three-interception outing highlights serious processing issues in the pocket. Until the turnover issues are ironed out, he carries too much floor-collapsing risk to trust in single-QB leagues.

Oklahoma State Passing Offense

The Week 1 Statline: 10 Points Scored/ 4 Team Turnovers/ 185 Total Yards

The Metric That Matters: 3.1 Yards Per Play

The Fantasy Verdict: Entire Unit Cold-Storage

Drew Mestemaker did not have the opening game he was hoping for with Oklahoma State.



29/49, 241 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs.



Although he did throw some dimes and show promise. pic.twitter.com/ofZEglhQpb — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) September 5, 2026

A 24-10 loss to Tulsa exposed systemic protection and execution issues across Oklahoma State's offense. When a power-conference team fails to stay ahead of the chains against a non-conference opponent, every skill-position player suffers. Bench your Cowboys assets until this unit displays a functional rhythm.

Bryce Underwood/ QB, Michigan Wolverines

The Week 1 Statline: 11/24/ 128 Passing Yards/ 1 Pass TD/ 1 Fum Lost

The Metric That Matters: 45.8% Completion Rate

The Fantasy Verdict: Game-Script Victim/Fantasy Reserve

Bryce Underwood in the win over Western Michigan:



- 12/22 Comp

- 170 Passing Yards

- 1 Touchdown

- 1 INT

- 1 Fumble



Threw the game winning hail mary with 0:01 left pic.twitter.com/1hBo0A2v8V — Underdog CFB (@UnderdogCFB) September 6, 2026

Michigan needed a miraculous 47-yard Hail Mary as time expired to dodge a huge upset against Western Michigan. Underwood delivered when the Wolverines needed it the most, but the passing game chemistry was non-existent for nearly four quarters. In a run-heavy, slow-paced scheme, Underwood's passing volume limits his ceiling to a risky streamer option.

The Strategy Moving Forward

Week 1 data provides a helpful snapshot, but overreacting to small sample sizes ruins seasons. Sell the illusion of high preseason rankings, ride the undeniable volume, and force your league mates to play catch-up.