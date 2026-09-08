Malachi Toney & Darien Mensah Among College Fantasy Football Week 1 Winners & Losers
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Week 1 gave fantasy football managers their first true look at target distribution, scheme changes, and quarterback efficiency. While a handful of stars filled up the stat sheet, other high-volume picks left fantasy managers thinking about what they could find on the waiver wire.
To keep your roster lethal, here is the official verdict on Week 1's biggest stock surges and the alarms you shouldn't ignore.
The Risers (Buy High, Start Often)
Malachi Toney/ WR, Miami Hurricanes
The Week 1 Statline: 12 receptions/ 233 receiving yards/ 3 touchdowns
The Metric That Matters: 38.7% target share
The Fantasy Verdict: Absolute Alpha Status
Toney didn't just win standard matchups, but broke slate ceilings in Miami's 45-6 beatdown of Stanford. He established instant dominance as Darien Mensah's target of choice on intermediate routes and vertical shots alike. When a wideout commands a high-value target profile in an explosive offense, he transforms from a matchup play into an unbenchable WR1.
Darien Mensah/ QB, Miami Hurricanes
The Week 1 Statline: 27/30 (90.0%)/ 401 passing yards/ 5 touchdowns/ 0 INTs
The Metric That Matters: 13.4 Yards Per Attempt
The Fantasy Verdict: Elite High-Efficiency Floor
Mensah put on a clinic in execution, carving up Stanford with surgical precision. His 90% completion rate didn't accumulate through short checkdowns, but was instead fueled by aggressive, downfield strikes. He commands an offense designed to maximize yards-after-catch, instantly elevating his ceiling into top-tier territory.
Mason Heintschel/ QB, Pittsburgh Panthers
The Week 1 Statline: 22/29/ 453 Passing Yards/ 7 Touchdowns
The Metric That Matters: 224.8 Passer Rating
The Fantasy Verdict: Breakout Waiver Priority #1
Tying Pitt's single-game passing touchdown record against Miami (Ohio), Heintschel operated with ruthless tempo. His deep-ball efficiency showed that the Panthers' air attack has actual teeth this year. Fantasy managers desperate for quarterback upside need to empty their FAAB balances immediately.
The Fallers (Bench, Sell, or Swap)
Byrum Brown/ QB, Auburn Tigers
The Week 1 Statline: 14/28/ 142 Passing Yards/ 0 Pass TDs/ 3 Interceptions
The Metric That Matters: -12.4 Fantasy Points vs. Turnovers
The Fantasy Verdict: Volatile Floor/ Bench Immediately
Auburn escaped Baylor 17-16, but Brown's turnover-prone performance was a disaster for fantasy lineups. While his rushing ability keeps his ceiling alive, a three-interception outing highlights serious processing issues in the pocket. Until the turnover issues are ironed out, he carries too much floor-collapsing risk to trust in single-QB leagues.
Oklahoma State Passing Offense
The Week 1 Statline: 10 Points Scored/ 4 Team Turnovers/ 185 Total Yards
The Metric That Matters: 3.1 Yards Per Play
The Fantasy Verdict: Entire Unit Cold-Storage
A 24-10 loss to Tulsa exposed systemic protection and execution issues across Oklahoma State's offense. When a power-conference team fails to stay ahead of the chains against a non-conference opponent, every skill-position player suffers. Bench your Cowboys assets until this unit displays a functional rhythm.
Bryce Underwood/ QB, Michigan Wolverines
The Week 1 Statline: 11/24/ 128 Passing Yards/ 1 Pass TD/ 1 Fum Lost
The Metric That Matters: 45.8% Completion Rate
The Fantasy Verdict: Game-Script Victim/Fantasy Reserve
Michigan needed a miraculous 47-yard Hail Mary as time expired to dodge a huge upset against Western Michigan. Underwood delivered when the Wolverines needed it the most, but the passing game chemistry was non-existent for nearly four quarters. In a run-heavy, slow-paced scheme, Underwood's passing volume limits his ceiling to a risky streamer option.
The Strategy Moving Forward
Week 1 data provides a helpful snapshot, but overreacting to small sample sizes ruins seasons. Sell the illusion of high preseason rankings, ride the undeniable volume, and force your league mates to play catch-up.
Daniel Outerbridge covers the NBA, NFL, WNBA, and MLB with an emphasis on the numbers behind the game. His work breaks down player performance, team strategy, and emerging statistical trends to provide actionable insights for fans and fantasy players. Outerbridge has written for a myriad of other outlets including Anubis Sports and FanSided.