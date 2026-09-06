Pitt QB Mason Heintschel Ties School Record in Season Opener

The Pitt Panthers opened their season with a win over the Miami (OH) RedHawks to start the 2026 season. The RedHawks are a team that is a perennial competitor in the MAC, but Pitt's offense put up almost as many points as they did against FCS school Duquesne in last year's season opener.

Pitt won the season opener 59-14, being led by quarterback Mason Heintschel. While there were rumors about if Heintschel would transfer to a bigger program after a great freshman year, the sophomore is back for another season and is putting up even better numbers.

Heintschel threw for 453 passing yards, zero interceptions and seven touchdowns. The seven touchdowns tie a school record for touchdowns thrown with Pete Gonzalez in a game against Rutgers back in 1997.

"[I'm] just proud of our guys," said Heintschel postgame. "There were times where we were kind of slow, but shout out to the guys for bouncing back."

Variety on Offense

Not only did Heintschel throw seven touchdowns, but he threw them to seven different players. In the current era of college football, it's common for a team to come into the season with almost a whole new roster, and Pitt is no exception. Heintschel didn't let this affect him, as he was able to connect with players both old and new.

Heintschel scored his first touchdown of the season with a pass to Western Carolina transferMalik Knight. "Malik's a special player," Heintschel said. "I've know how good he was since he stepped on campus. He can fly."

Heintschel also had a touchdown throw to transfer newcomer Elijah Lagg and freshman Damon Ferguson Jr.

Heintschel's connection with the returning players remains strong. Running back Ja'Kyrian 'Boosie' Turner also looked as impressive as last season, making a touchdown with a 16-yard catch and rushing for 29 yards after the catch to score.

Sep 5, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers running back Ja'kyrian Turner (9) and quarterback Mason Heintschel (6) celebrate combining for a touchdown against the Miami (OH) RedHawks during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Pitt's wide receiver room was questioned in the offseason, they definitely showed out for this game. Censere Lee, Bryce Yates and Cataurus 'Blue' Hicks all also made touchdown catches. Heintschel knew how to get them the ball to them, but the wide receivers had to make their own impressive plays to either catch the ball or go the distance after the catch to score.

Right before the end of the first half, Blue Hicks had a bad drop that would've been an easy touchdown for the Panthers. But, Heintschel went back to him in the third quarter for a huge touchdown. It was a great throw, but Hicks also did a great job staying in bounds for the 53-yard play.

You're my boy Blue! 🤩



➡️ 53-yard reception

➡️ @mason_heinch06's fourth TD pass

➡️ 5 play, 75-yard drive



📺 @TheCW_Sports



Pitt 38, Miami (OH) 14 pic.twitter.com/sGvXmSjvFH — Pitt Football (@Pitt_FB) September 5, 2026

"[Hicks] came up to me and apologized, I said 'dude don't do that, just go make the next one,'" Heintschel said about the drop. "That's exactly what he did. That was a phenomenal catch down the sideline, that's a freakish play."

Moments like that show why Heintschel was chosen as a team captain despite being a true sophomore. Both his leadership and skill keeps his guys engaged and his options within the offense wide.

Pitt's next game will be against UCF, another team that had a great offense in their season opener. While the defense will need to do their job, the Panthers know they have a guy that can keep them steady on offense.

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