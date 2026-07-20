Bijan Robinson Tops This Fantasy Football Mock Draft of Picks 1-10

You might be reading this plopped in a beach chair, at your desk with coffee in hand, or on a long car ride. The summer is a time to relax but also to prepare. Fantasy football is creeping up on us, and draft season is set to begin weeks from today. We must prepare, and as ADPs freshen up, they point out how your draft may look. Here is our most predictable round one mock draft, picks 1-10.

1.) Bijan Robinson

Robinson leads our season-long projections as the RB1. With Tyler Allgeier gone, Robinson is expected to own this Falcons backfield with over 75% of the team's rushing yards. We all know that Robinson also has tremendous pass-catching upside.

Robinson works in 2026 with new head coach Kevin Stefanski. The old Browns head coach runs a West Coast offense with zone-running schemes and play-action. This new offense will get Robinson to his all-time best.

2.) Jahmyr Gibbs

The volume of Robinson and Gibbs will largely be unmet among NFL running backs. Gibbs projects to have over 70% of the team's rushing yards and catch around 15% of the receiving volume. The pass-catching depth chart is: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, then a close battle between Gibbs and Sam LaPorta for the 3rd-highest honor in yardage. Meanwhile, they do so with a Lions offense expected to pass for around 240 yards per game.

3.) Christian McCaffrey

The risk is evident, but so is the reward. The 30-year-old running back has a clear injury risk given his near-double-digit career list of ailments. However, McCaffrey was also the 2025 RB1 and is expected to have similar volume in 2026. He is our RB2 in fantasy football.

4.) Puka Nacua

The first wide receiver shall be Nacua. The Rams are the NFL's best offense, and Nacua is their WR1. While Davante Adams is there, he will not quite have the volume some may expect. Adams shall have around 18-20% of target share while Nacua can exceed 30%. We hope he stays healthy. Injury risk is evident for any player, so it cannot be weighted too highly.

5.) JaMarr Chase

No wide receiver has a higher ceiling than Chase. When Joe Burrow is healthy, the duo links up better than any combination seen since Tom Brady and Randy Moss. Chase is averaging 98 yards and 0.84 touchdowns per game with Burrow active since 2024.

6.) James Cook

Cook has 28 touchdowns over the last two seasons, and that is just rushing. He also rushed for over 1,600 yards in 2025. Joe Brady is the new head coach, but the same play-caller that the team has had. Expect no change in output.

7.) Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Can Smith-Njigba chase back to a 38% target share? Can he do it with a new offensive coordinator? How about a Sam Darnold regression? These are all unanswered risks. For that reason, Smith-Njigba falls to WR3, but still with undeniable skill. We expect similar output to his 2025 season, in which he scored 10 touchdowns with over 1,700 yards because, well, he is that good.

8.) Jonathan Taylor

The aim is for the Colts to be a top-10 offense with Daniel Jones back healthy. While it does not change Taylor's volume, it does increase his touchdown upside. The Colts were among the NFL's best teams pre-Jones injury. In standard formats, Taylor is especially elite; top-5 at his position.

9.) Amon-Ra St. Brown

No wide receiver had more red-zone targets than St. Brown in 2025 (34). He caught 20 of those balls and scored 10 times. Why should anything change? The Lions are much of the same offense, and with more promise as Drew Petzing calls plays. The Lions struggled tremendously without Ben Johnson, yet St. Brown still went lethal.

10.) CeeDee Lamb

A healthy Lamb should put him back as the Cowboys' WR1. The NFL's pass-heaviest offense expects to make both Lamb and Pickens top-10 fantasy football wide receivers. Lamb is our WR6 with Pickens the WR7.

Full Projections Soon to Come...

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