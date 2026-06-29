Fantasy Football 2026 Running Back Tiers: Jahmyr Gibbs, Bijan Robinson Anchor the Top Spots

In fantasy football, running backs are the backbone of a team. Landing a reliable workhorse can be the difference between a first-round bye and fighting just to make the playoffs late in the season. But with NFL backfields becoming increasingly crowded and role-oriented, choosing the right back is harder than ever.

With that in mind, it’s sometimes easier to determine draft targets by looking at tiers instead of individual rankings. Whether they’re first-round locks or later-round backs with sneaky upside, these running back tiers can help identify the best value at every stage of the draft.

Tier 1: Draft-Day Priorities

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) runs with the ball for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at Ford Field. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Simply put, these backs are the front-runners to finish as fantasy football’s RB1 this season.

Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions

Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons

Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

Jahmyr Gibbs now holds the keys to a Detroit Lions backfield that has terrorized the league in recent years. He finished last season as RB3 with a fantastic 21.6 points per game , and with David Montgomery now gone, his 243 rushing attempts and 94 targets last year will only increase in 2026.

Bijan Robinson is the absolute core of the Atlanta Falcons’ offense. After finishing as RB2 last season , he has firmly established himself as one of fantasy football's premier backs. He had an absurd 366 touches in 2025, which was good enough for third-most in the NFL . His ceiling should remain high, given Atlanta’s tendency to use him as both a runner and receiver.

Jonathan Taylor is the definition of a bell-cow running back. The Colts’ star led the NFL with 323 rushing attempts last year, while tacking on an additional 46 receptions. Regardless of the health of starting quarterback Daniel Jones, Indianapolis won’t hesitate to give Taylor the ball.

Tier 2: High-Upside Bell Cows

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

These backs have the potential to jump to the RB1 spot this season, but are more likely to finish in the top 10.

Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

James Cook III, Buffalo Bills

Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens

Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles

Despite Christian McCaffrey finishing as RB1 last season, a large portion of this can be attributed to the 49ers’ lack of receiver health. The addition of Mike Evans now adds a direct threat to his 129 targets last season, which was the most among running backs across the NFL. Regardless, he enters 2026 as one of the best backs the league has to offer.

James Cook, meanwhile, has a very similar situation developing in Buffalo. He led the league in rushing yards last year, but both his rushing attempts and targets are now in question. The Bills bulked up their receiving corps this offseason, and Josh Allen will always be a threat to his attempts. Despite this, he has an unbelievably high ceiling.

Derrick Henry had a fantastic year in 2025, finishing second across the NFL in both rushing yards and touchdowns. Unfortunately, however, sharing attempts with Lamar Jackson immediately adds a handcuff to his production. He’s still a fantastic pick, but it’s hard to gauge his profile when he’s sharing a backfield.

Saquon Barkley had a down year in terms of fantasy production last season, but 2026 looks as though it will be a different story. His new offensive coordinator, Sean Mannion, is expected to run a West Coast-style offense that will benefit Barkley immensely. And, with an expected carry total of around 300, it’s hard not to picture a top-10 finish.

Tier 3: Week-Winning Starters

Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) runs for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While they’re unlikely to finish at the top of the leaderboard, these backs are more than capable of delivering week-winning performances.

Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders

De’Von Achane, Miami Dolphins

Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals

Kenneth Walker III, Kansas City Chiefs

Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers

Jeremiyah Love, Arizona Cardinals

Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams

Javonte Williams, Dallas Cowboys

Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers

There are a few things that limit these backs from reaching the top two tiers:

For backs like Achane, Jeanty, and Love, their questions revolve less around individual talent and more around the offenses surrounding them.

Meanwhile, Brown, Walker, Kyren Williams, and Jevonta Williams sit in high-octane offenses where their workloads are capped.

As for Jacobs and Hampton, both are still in situations that have countless unanswered questions. They’re both expected to be productive, but their exact roles are to be determined.

Tier 4: Unproven Workhorses

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) reacts during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

These backs still have high upside, but consistent production at the professional level remains to be seen.

Breece Hall, New York Jets

Cam Skattebo, New York Giants

Travis Etienne Jr., New Orleans Saints

Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns

D’Andre Swift, Chicago Bears

Bhayshul Tuten, Jacksonville Jaguars

David Montgomery, Houston Texans

TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots

While these rushers are expected to have a high number of carries for their squads, high-end production is still far from guaranteed. Some have questions about their supporting cast or offense overall, while others are stepping into lead roles or new teams for the first time. The opportunity for production remains, but they’ll need to prove it first.

Tier 5: Boom-or-Bust Options, Committee Backs

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) rushes during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Bank of America Stadium. | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

These options have the potential to swing fantasy matchups, but uncertain workloads and committee usage make their profiles extremely volatile.

Jadarian Price, Seattle Seahawks

Tony Pollard, Tennessee Titans

Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers

Jaylen Warren, Pittsburgh Steelers

Rico Dowdle, Pittsburgh Steelers

Blake Corum, Los Angeles Rams

J.K. Dobbins, Denver Broncos

RJ Harvey, Denver Broncos

The upside is definitely there with these backs, but their roles and workloads are too inconsistent to draft higher. Some are suffering from a split backfield, while others’ production is dependent on their opponent. Price and Pollard, similarly, are in offenses undergoing some changes. They have the chance to pop off under the right circumstances, but aren’t reliable enough to be trusted every week.