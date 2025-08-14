New York Jets Player Rankings: Breece Hall, A Must-Draft Handcuff, Plus More
The New York Jets enter 2025 with one of the most intriguing fantasy football rosters, led by Breece Hall’s high-end PPR potential at a discounted ADP. Behind him, Braelon Allen offers stash-worthy handcuff upside, while rookies Mason Taylor and Malachi Corley could emerge as deep sleepers in an evolving offense under new leadership.
Value
Breece Hall, Running Back
Let’s remember why many fantasy drafters liked Hall in 2024. In 2023, he gained 20 yards or more on 14 of his 299 touches, with five plays gaining at least 40 yards. Hall led all running backs in catches (76) and receiving yards (591), which helped boost his consistency. His season ended with three high-volume touch games (32, 22, and 39), resulting in 507 combined yards, four touchdowns, and 23 catches (97.70 fantasy points in PPR leagues).
Last year, Hall continued to shine as a pass-catcher (57/483/3 – 8.5 yards per catch with five receptions gaining over 20 yards). The Jets' upgrade in running back depth led to him never receiving more than 18 rushing attempts in a game. As a result, he rushed for over 100 yards in one matchup (18/113).
The Jets’ new coaching tree comes from Detroit, and their new head coach (Aaron Glenn) is defensive-minded. New York will try to control the clock via the run by their quarterback or talented running backs. Fewer pass attempts should be expected, but Justin Fields may finish with the best passing opportunity of his career, a win for Hall in his catch total.
Hall falls in a soft spot in drafts (RB14), where he offers potential explosive three-down ability with a reasonable floor in most weeks. In PPR formats, he feels like a gift at the end of the third round, due to his underlying ceiling. Let’s put him in the last year’s bum category and ride his discount to a significant payday in 2025.
Hall is currently ranked as the RB14 in our 2025 PPR Rankings.
Sleeper
Braelon Allen, Running Back
The anti-Breece Hall fans have their eyes locked on Allen earning more snaps and touches this year. He had similar momentum last draft season in late August. The Jets rewarded his preseason efforts with two active games in Week 2 (56 combined yards with two catches and one score) and Week 3 (11/55 with three catches for 13 yards), but Allen only had two other double-digit-touch games (12/32/1 and 11/43 with four catches for 38 yards) for the remainder of the year. Isaiah Davis also jumped him on the depth chart at times over the final month of 2024.
Allen relies on rhythm and power to deliver winning plays, but he does sometimes lose his way when trying to beat defenders with his questionable quickness and footwork. He needs to embrace his strength to reach his potential. His style works well running through trash and bouncing off tacklers, leading to positive yards after contact. Allen should handle himself well in pass protection while needing to correct his issues with fumbles.
For now, Allen falls into the upside handcuff while ranking as a backend RB4 in mid-August in the high-stakes market.
Allen is currently ranked as the RB55 in our 2025 PPR Rankings.
Deep Sleeper
Mason Taylor, Tight End
Taylor turns 21 on May 8th, giving him an edge in age and development time over Tyler Warren and Colston Warren. His 40-yard dash time (4.65) ranked at the top end of this year’s draft class for his position. He also performed well in the bench press (28 reps of 225 lbs.), but Taylor still needs work on his hands and fire in the blocking game.
His route running is trailing due to questionable tempo and selling points at the top of his breaks. He relies on his edge in quickness and speed to get wins vs. linebackers. Taylor brings winning hands, which will help him succeed in catching the ball in tight quarters.
Entering the NFL, his overall skill has room for growth, some of which will come from coaching and experience.
The tight end bar for the Jets wasn’t that high before the addition of Taylor, suggesting a starting job in his rookie season. Justin Fields looked for Cole Kmet as his second receiving option in 2022 (50/544/7) and 2023 (73/719/6), which should give the Jets’ rookie tight end a reasonable TE2 floor.
Taylor was listed on the injury report last week with a high ankle issue, but somehow, he lost the injury tag this week. On Monday, the Jets had him on the field for a full practice session, which is a positive sign for his recovery.
Taylor is currently ranked as the TE24 in our 2025 PPR Rankings.
Deep Sleeper
Malachi Corley, Wide Receiver
Corley brings strength and open-field running to the table, but he needs to work on his route running. His skill set falls in a range with Deebo Samuel, while lacking his top-end speed. New York could use him as a chain mover over the short areas of the field to take advantage of his ability to break tackles and finish runs. His game has room for growth, starting with his vision and reads of defenders.
The new coaching staff could use him as a gadget player this year in a low-level form of Jameson Williams. Most of the fantasy market won’t know who he is until Corley makes some plays on the field.
Corley is currently ranked as the WR141 in our 2025 PPR Rankings.