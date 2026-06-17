Christian Watson and 3 Other Must-Have Wide Receivers in 2026 Fantasy Football

Fantasy football is won in preparation. Finding the best players with the highest ceilings at the lowest possible risk. It is called "upside," and we look for players with the best version of it. As draft season approaches, it is never too early to prepare. In our preparation, we find these 4 wide receivers as our 'Must-Have' picks.

Jaylen Waddle, Broncos

Ranking: WR20

Depth Chart Spot: WR1/WR2 (Courtland Sutton)

Waddle is certainly among the more talented wide receivers in the NFL. He was the WR24 in 2025 fantasy football, and the move to Denver is a drastic one. The Broncos are primed to be a top-10 offense in 2026, with a ceiling of the top-5. They have the weapons to do so, including Waddle, Bo Nix at quarterback, JK Dobbins and RJ Harvey in the backfield, and Courtland Sutton, Troy Franklin, and Pat Bryant added to the very deep wide receiver room.

In a world where Nix is a top-10 NFL quarterback, he can easily pass for 230+ yards per game. Waddle, in all his talent, can contest and even leapfrog Sutton for the WR1 role. Waddle's ceiling is a high-20%'s target share with mid-teens in touchdowns scored.

Emeka Egbuka, Buccaneers

Ranking: WR23

Depth Chart Spot: WR1/WR2 (Chris Godwin)

The departure of Mike Evans is not to be taken lightly. Evans was arguably the best red zone weapon across the entire NFL. He must now be supplemented, and Egbuka will be a huge beneficiary.

Before his second half of 2025 fell off, Egbuka was a top-10 fantasy football wide receiver. Baker Mayfield had embraced the rookie, and many had considered the fact that Egbuka could become the Buccaneers' WR1 in 2025. Now, in 2026, his youth suggests he can trump Godwin as the team's WR1. While the duo may work closely regarding target shares, Egbuka should command mid-20%'s with double-digit touchdown potential. His ceiling? A WR1 in fantasy football.

Christian Watson, Packers

Ranking: WR28

Depth Chart Spot: WR1

There are Jayden Reed and Tucker Kraft, but Watson is the WR1. Yes, even ahead of Kraft (who is, of course, a tight end by technicality). The Packers just signed Watson to a massive 4-year contract extension. They have consistently committed to the young wide receiver through many injuries, and that speaks volumes.

An NFL top-5 offense, as the Packers were rated in 2025, has its top weapon as the WR28? Something is not right. Jordan Love threw for 4,000 yards in 2025, and things may look up even better in 2026 with added from Watson and Kraft. The target share for Watson could legitimately be near on 30% with the big-bodied, vertical threat owning 15+ touchdowns. The ceiling is as high as they come for a non-Top-10 wide receiver.

Jordyn Tyson, Saints

Ranking: WR37

Depth Chart Spot: WR2

Tyler Shough threw for 217 yards per game as a rookie. His cast of weapons? Chris Olave, DeVaughn Vele, and Juwan Johnson. The ceiling is much higher in 2026.

Tyson is arguably the top wide receiver prospect out of this incoming rookie draft class. By all accounts, Tyson can become a top-20 NFL wide receiver on pure talent and do so in a rather short period of time. The upside is highest when looking at rookies. They demand uncertainty, but when it comes to talent, they offer the most hype.

As the Saints add Tyson and running back, Travis Etienne Jr., Kellen Moore is primed to bring the Saints to heights offensively. Shough can easily throw for 230+ yards per game, with a ceiling of 250+. Tyson, the WR2, can easily command a target share of 25% with double-digit touchdowns. That would make him a mid-to-high-end WR2 in fantasy football. If Olave ever got hurt, Tyson would be a league-winning asset.

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