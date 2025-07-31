NFL Power Rankings: Brock Bowers And Trey McBride Headline Top 10 Tight Ends In 2025
Welcome to the ultimate breakdown of the NFL’s top tight ends for the 2025 fantasy football season! From young breakout stars ready to explode onto the scene, to seasoned veterans aiming to prove they still belong among the elite, this countdown covers the players poised to shape your lineup. Whether you’re hunting for high-floor consistency, explosive upside, or that perfect mix of both, these tight ends offer a mix of proven production and tantalizing potential to dominate your draft—and your league. Let’s dive into the top 10 tight ends who will make waves and fantasy headlines in 2025!
10. Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons
At just 24 years old, Kyle Pitts is primed for a fantasy football rebound in 2025—if Atlanta finally gives him the volume he deserves. A jump to 100 targets (roughly a 33% boost from last season) could reignite the hype that once made him a breakout candidate.
Currently ranked as the TE19 in high-stakes ADP, Pitts offers sneaky TE2 upside with a clear path to cracking the top 10. He was on the field for 61.9% of the Falcons’ offensive snaps in 2024, and if he siphons off even a portion of Ray-Ray McCloud’s looks, a 55-700-5 stat line is well within reach. For fantasy managers who love upside at a discount, Pitts might just be the late-round lottery ticket worth scratching again.
9. David Njoku, Cleveland Browns
Health was a hurdle for David Njoku in 2024, but when he was on the field, he reminded fantasy managers of his upside. After a slow start (just 10 catches for 89 yards over his first three games) and missing Weeks 2–4, he erupted over his next eight starts with 54 catches for 416 yards and five touchdowns on 82 targets—good for a strong 15.7 FPPG stretch.
A late-season hamstring issue and knee injury sidelined him in Week 15 and the final two games, but his biggest red flag might be the dip in yards per catch (7.9, down from 10.9 in 2023). Cleveland added rookie Harold Fannin to the mix, but Njoku remains a key cog in the Browns’ passing game. Currently ranked as the TE10 in high-stakes ADP, he doesn’t need to exceed expectations—just match last year’s 64/505/5 line to pay off at cost, with room for more if he stays healthy.
8. Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys
Jake Ferguson is a much better player than his 2024 fantasy finish (TE25) gives him credit for. A fluky lack of touchdowns tanked his value, but sharp drafters are already on it—he’s being drafted as the TE14 in early high-stakes leagues. That feels like a steal. In what could be a high-octane, pass-heavy Cowboys offense, Ferguson has the tools to deliver a rock-solid 65/650/5 stat line—and the upside for much more. At his current price, he's shaping up to be one of the best tight end values in 2025 drafts.
7. T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings
The tight end position in Minnesota is primed to bounce back in 2025, and T.J. Hockenson remains the heartbeat of that resurgence. The Vikings often deploy him as a reliable safety valve near the line of scrimmage—especially when the pocket collapses or on critical third downs to keep drives alive. If healthy for a full season, Hockenson was on pace for a solid 71 catches, 802 yards, and two touchdowns last year.
This summer, he’s being drafted as the TE5, which means he’ll need to spike seven or eight touchdowns just to meet expectations—assuming no bump in receptions or yardage. Many drafters will be torn between Hockenson and Sam LaPorta, but Hockenson holds the edge in target volume, even if he trails slightly in red-zone upside. That being said, being behind Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison in the pecking order doesn’t help his upside.
6. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens
Mark Andrews falls into the "draft dilemma" zone this season, as a hefty 35% of his 2024 fantasy production came from touchdowns—a stat that’s tough to bank on repeating. He turns 30 in early September and will need to fend off rising talent Isaiah Likely, who continues to carve out a role in the Ravens' offense. The good news? Andrews currently comes at a more palatable ADP as the TE8, offering strong value if he hits.
Baltimore still loves featuring its tight ends, especially in the red zone, and remains one of the league’s most potent scoring offenses. If Andrews stays healthy, pencil him in for 60 grabs, 700 yards, and a floor of seven touchdowns across a full 17-game slate—plenty of upside baked into that price tag.
5. Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions
Sam LaPorta’s dip in production last year (60/726/7) stemmed from a reduced target share (83, down from 120 in 2023) and the Lions dialing him up on deeper routes (12.1 YPC vs. 10.3). Still, he’s totaled 17 touchdowns in just 33 regular-season games—a reminder of his red-zone prowess. Currently the TE4 in high-stakes ADP, LaPorta comes at a more digestible price this draft season.
He projects for around 200 PPR points (think 70 catches, 800 yards, 8 TDs), and that’s just the baseline. With Detroit’s high-powered offense and his growing role, LaPorta still has sneaky TE1 overall upside in his range of outcomes.
4. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
George Kittle has missed 16 games over the past five seasons, but when he’s on the field, he’s been rock-solid—averaging five catches, 71 yards, and 0.44 touchdowns per game over his last 98 contests (14.74 FPPG). He enters 2025 as the TE3 off the board, consistent with last year’s finish.
With Brock Purdy expected to spread the ball around even more this season, target volume could be a concern. Still, Kittle’s elite efficiency, explosive playmaking, and red-zone chops keep him squarely in the top-tier conversation. For him to return value, he’ll need to average north of six targets per game as he did last season.
3. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
Travis Kelce sits among the NFL’s all-time greats—28th in career receiving yards (12,151) and 14th in receptions (1,004). With just 67 more catches and 2,195 yards, he could crack the top 10 in both categories.
While Kelce still knows how to get open, his trademark yards-after-catch magic has faded (3.7 YAC in 2024 vs. 6.3 in 2021). A healthy WR corps in Kansas City might improve spacing and rekindle some of that juice, but drafters must evaluate him based on his aging curve and projected volume. He’s currently going as the TE7 in early drafts—an enticing discount if you believe in one last Kelce encore. I’m projecting 80+ catches, 800+ yards, and five scores… enough to justify the price tag, especially with Rashee Rice potentially facing a multi-game suspension. Ultimately, betting on Kelce is betting on Mahomes to keep the flame burning.
2. Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals
When building a fantasy lineup, two pillars matter most: consistency and explosiveness. Trey McBride nails the first—he’s a volume magnet—but needs to level up in the second by finding the end zone more often. Despite 221 career receptions across 49 games, he’s only scored six times—just 2.7% of his catches and a modest 12.2% rate per game.
This draft season, McBride is coming off the board as the TE2, matching his 2024 finish. With Kyler Murray frequently taking what defenses give him, McBride’s floor is a rock-solid 100 catches and 1,000 yards. The big question: does he offer enough positional edge to justify a 2nd/3rd round turn pick? If he sees a modest touchdown bump—which I’m banking on—McBride could be a league-winner in PPR formats.
1. Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders
Brock Bowers didn’t just arrive in his rookie season—he kicked the door down and planted his flag as an elite fantasy tight end. He quickly became the focal point of the Raiders' passing attack, racking up seven double-digit target games and thriving on the road (71/783/4 on 93 targets). Bowers hauled in 112 of his 153 targets for 1,194 yards and five touchdowns, finishing as the TE1 with a jaw-dropping 263.1 PPR points. He flashed serious ceiling with monster performances like 13/123/1 and 10/142/1, along with two more just shy of the century mark.
For fantasy managers, understanding the value of a true difference-maker at tight end is critical—especially when playoff weeks can swing on one dominant outing. With a floor of 100 catches and 1,000+ yards, plus touchdown upside, Bowers is worth his early-round price tag. In 2024, only seven wide receivers outscored him in PPR—let that sink in.