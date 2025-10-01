NFL Rookie of the Year Candidates Including Emeka Egbuka And Omarion Hampton
We are starting to see the 2025 NFL rookies really start to come into their own after many of them got off to a slower start than we expected. The rookies are now becoming key fantasy contributors who are going to have a massive fantasy impact on the remainder of the season. These are our Fantasy Football Rookie MVPs heading into Week 5.
1. WR Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Egbuka has been at the top of this list for the entire season and doesn't appear to be interested in giving up the top spot anytime soon. He's coming off the first 100-yard performance of his career. Through four games, he now has 18 catches for 282 yards and four touchdowns on 31 targets. While the targets have climbed, Egbuka and Baker Mayfield are still building chemistry. His fantasy value should only improve as his catch rate rises. The only question we have is how things change once the team has all of their receivers back on the field. Currently, Egbuka is the WR8 overall on the season.
2. RB Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers
After two duds to start the season, Hampton has exploded since Najee Harris went down with a torn Achilles. In the past two weeks, he has put up 52.4 fantasy points. That has been enough to propel him into an RB1 slot as the RB11 overall. Now that he no longer has to share a backfield, we don't expect him to slow down anytime soon. We wouldn't be surprised if he pushes for a top-five overall running back spot over the next month or so.
3. TE Tyler Warren, Indianapolis Colts
Warren has been great, and he's currently the TE4 overall. He's averaging 13 fantasy points per game, and he looks poised to become the next elite fantasy tight end. The rookie immediately exploded onto the scene in Week 1, and already looks like the top option in the Colts' offense. It wouldn't surprise anyone if he's fighting for the TE1 overall spot at the end of the season.
4. RB Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders
Jeanty was disappointing through three weeks, but went nuts in Week 4. Last week, he ran for 138 yards and a TD, while adding two receptions for 17 yards and two more TDs through the air. That adds up to 33.5 fantasy points. Currently, he is the RB13 overall on the season. This is a bit of a strange case because he's been disappointing for most of the season, but we expect him to take off from here. If he doesn't have another strong week, he will drop off this list next week.
5. RB Cam Skattebo, New York Giants
Our last spot belongs to Skattebo, who has come on strong over the past few weeks. After doing almost nothing in Week 1 because he was coming off an injury, it was an injury to Tyrone Tracy Jr that really boosted his value. He's now averaging 13.5 fantasy points per game and is the RB17 overall, just ahead of Kyren Williams.