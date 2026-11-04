NFL Week 9 Fantasy Football OROY Rankings: Carnell Tate Leads the Pack as Jonah Coleman Surges
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The NFL's rookie class is starting to separate itself, and the Offensive Rookie of the Year race is getting downright interesting. Carnell Tate continues to set the pace, but a handful of young playmakers are making noise and threatening to flip the fantasy football leaderboard.
The Front-Runners: Tier 1-Leading the OROY Race
Carnell Tate (Tennessee Titans)
The Favorite Is Starting to Look Like the Real Deal
Tate has quickly evolved from a promising first-round draft pick into the main focus of the Titans' passing offense. Through seven games, Tate has amassed 34 receptions for 413 receiving yards, leading the entire 2026 rookie class in total receiving production. His breakout moment arrived in a dominant Week 4 performance where he hauled in 9 catches for 145 yards, displaying both elite route-running precision and true game-breaking ceiling.
From a fantasy perspective, Tate offers an enviable blend of a high floor and continuous upside. Averaging over seven targets per game, his ability to win downfield ensures explosive splash plays.
The Rising Contenders: Tier 2- Closing the Gap
Denzel Boston (Cleveland Browns)
Touchdown Production Is Keeping Him in the Driver's Seat
Boston has quietly emerged as one of the most efficient big-play threats in the 2026 rookie class. Operating within Cleveland's passing attack, Boston has racked up 26 receptions for 409 receiving yards and three touchdowns across eight games. His impressive average of 15.7 yards per reception highlights his ability to stretch defenses vertically and win contested catches along the perimeter.
KC Concepcion (Cleveland Browns)
The Versatile Weapon Making Defensive Coordinators Sweat
Concepcion is proving that versatility can create a dominant fantasy floor. Used across multiple alignments in Cleveland's offense, Concepcion has gathered 33 receptions for 352 receiving yards alongside nine rushing attempts for 34 yards, totaling 386 yards from scrimmage.
The Breakout Watch: Tier 3-Fantasy Stock on the Rise & Recovery Watch
Jeremiyah Love (Arizona Cardinals)
Injury Setback Threatens to Stall an Otherwise Productive Rookie Campaign
Love has quietly established one of the most productive baselines among all first-year skill players, racking up 76 carries for 268 rushing yards along with 11 receptions for 36 yards and two touchdowns. Leading all rookie running backs in total scrimmage opportunities, his steady volume and growing share of red-zone work has positioned him as a premier second-half breakout candidate in Arizona's backfield.
A recent injury threatens to derail his momentum in both the award race and weekly fantasy lineups. Missing time or operating at less than full strength during a pivotal midseason stretch gives the wide receivers in Tier 1 and Tier 2 a chance to create significant separation in the OROY conversation.
Jadarian Price (Seattle Seahawks)
First-Round Draft Capital Meet a Midseason Reset Following Injury
After spending time on injured reserve, Price was activated for Week 9 and immediately stepped back into a split workload (12 total touches). His first-round draft capital guarantees him high-leverage opportunities in Seattle's backfield now that he is healthy. While missing early-season games puts him behind Tier 1 and Tier 2 leaders in award stats, his rest-of-season touch floor makes him a premier second-half breakout candidate for fantasy managers looking for backfield upside.
Jonah Coleman (Denver Broncos)
Power-Packed Workhorse Gaining Steam in Denver's Backfield
Coleman is quickly proving to be a physical, dual-threat force for the Broncos. Across four games, he has logged 30 carries for 134 rushing yards and two touchdowns while adding nine receptions for 97 yards (231 total scrimmage yards). His breakout moment arrived in Week 8 against Kansas City, where he touched the ball 15 times for 104 scrimmage yards and a score, showing his ability to anchor an offense down the stretch.
The Long Shots: Tier 4- Still Chasing the Pack
Omar Cooper Jr. (New York Jets)
The Breakout Candidate Who Could Shake Up the Entire Race
Cooper Jr. has been absolute dynamite in limited opportunities, making a major splash on fantasy waiver wires in recent weeks. Despite appearing in only four games, Cooper Jr. has logged 12 receptions for 248 receiving yards and two touchdowns, averaging a staggering 62 receiving yards per game and over 20 yards per reception.
While his sample size is smaller than the front-runners, Cooper Jr.'s per-route efficiency is off the charts. Fantasy managers are stashing him for his unmatched rest-of-season ceiling, as the Jets reward his explosive playmaking with larger routes. His recent performance in Week 8 and lingering usage could hinder his candidacy in the award race. If a low target volume or a quiet game keeps him from stringing together multi-catch, high-yardage outings, it will be the season-long body of work needed to unseat everyday starting wideouts like Tate and Boston.
For Cooper Jr. to make a real deal push, the Jets will need to expand his routes-run share and get him on the field as a full-time starter down the stretch.
Emmett Johnson (Kansas City Chiefs)
High-Efficiency Pass-Catcher Making Waves in Chiefs Offense
Johnson has emerged as one of the most explosive receiving weapons out of the backfield in this rookie class. Though his early season carry count sits at 20 attempts for 77 rushing yards, Johnson has made a massive impact through the air, hauling in 13 receptions for 237 receiving yards and a touchdown. Highlighted by a dynamic 128-yard receiving-yard performance against the Broncos in Week 8, which included an electrifying 73-yard splash play, Johnson is proving he doesn't need high carry volume to flip a matchup.
Week 9 Conclusion
As the NFL season hits its midseason stride, the Offensive Rookie of the Year race is shaping up to be a classic battle between steady, voilume-based consistency and explosive, high-ceiling efficiency. While Tate has built a firm lead on the back of heavy earned target share and dependable weekly production, the board remains dynamic.
Rookies like Boston and Concepcion continues to apply pressure through touchdown upside and versatile usage, while midseason health setbacks open the door for high-efficiency surge candidates to shift the standings down the stretch. Ultimately, the second half will come down to which rookies can turn growing opportunities into sustained, league-winning fantasy output.
Daniel Outerbridge covers the NBA, NFL, WNBA, and MLB with an emphasis on the numbers behind the game. His work breaks down player performance, team strategy, and emerging statistical trends to provide actionable insights for fans and fantasy players. Outerbridge has written for a myriad of other outlets including Anubis Sports and FanSided.