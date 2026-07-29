Nico Collins Headlines 2026 Fantasy Football Must-Have Wide Receivers

Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings)

Jefferson offers everything fantasy managers want in an elite wide receiver. Combining masterful route-running with dynamic playmaking, he possesses both a bulletproof weekly floor and overall WR1 upside. Even when he is held out of the end zone, his target volume keeps him producing WR1 numbers. He rarely disappears from a game plan, as the Vikings' offense is explicitly constructed around getting him the ball.

Jefferson commands one of the highest opportunity shares in the NFL, routinely earning a 28-32% target share. Rather than operating purely as a downfield threat, he dominates at all three levels: short, intermediate, and vertical, giving him multiple avenues to rack up fantasy points. His combination of spatial awareness, body control, and post-catch vision turns routine short receptions into explosive chunk plays.

1.Justin Jefferson & Jordan Addison



Oh, boy. We needed this. Fantasy football was a game of suffering and pain for anyone who owned any Vikings players last season.



If Kyler Murray can play at a solid level, we could see Jefferson and Addison back to their best. pic.twitter.com/DIytCVjQPz — Start Sit 'Em (@StartSitEmFF) July 28, 2026

The addition of Kyler Murray to Kevin O'Connell's pass-heavy scheme stands to boost Jefferson's downfield efficiency and catchable target rate. When Minnesota's offense is firing, no receiver in the league gets open or generates splash plays more effortlessly.

Nico Collins (Houston Texans)

The only true concern with Collins has been durability, as nagging injuries have cost him a few games over the past few seasons. Whenever he is on the field, he operates as a clear fantasy alpha. In Houston's high-octane passing attack, Collins serves as C.J. Stroud's primary focal point, commanding a 25% overall target share and a dominant 33% red-zone target share. With minimal competition at the top of the Texans' target hierarchy, he realistically projects to swallow up 28-30% of Stroud's total pass attempts.

Collins posted a pristine 87.0 PFF receiving grade (9th among qualified WRs) alongside a robust 13.0 average depth of target (aDOT). At 6'4" and 215 pounds, he pairs deep-threat versatility with elite yards-after-catch (YAC) physical traits. On a per-game basis, Collins has performed as a top-10 fantasy wideout for three consecutive seasons, routinely averaging over 15.0 fantasy points per game. While he sometimes lacks the name recognition of elite peers, his per-game efficiency and structural target share make him an essential, must-have WR1 target.

George Pickens (Dallas Cowboys)

Operating opposite CeeDee Lamb in Dallas, Pickens gives the Cowboys a lethal downfield threat who thrives against single coverage. Opposing defenses simply cannot afford to commit safety help over the top against both receivers, allowing Pickens to regularly win isolated matchups on the perimeter. Beyond sheer volume, Pickens earns the most valuable targets in the passing game. In 2025, he commanded a team-leading 31% end-zone target share, surpassing even Lamb's 23% mark.

🧵Drafting Undervalued Top 12 Wide Receivers Wins Fantasy Football Championships



Last year it was:



💥George Pickens

💥Chris Olave

💥Zay Flowers



Here are my favorite WRs to SMASH in Every Round of your 2026 Draft ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/T6Gl00TvD0 https://t.co/K1HQ8ORaQl — Dynasty Dad (@DynastyDadFF) July 28, 2026

Pickens fully unlocked his ceiling within Brian Schottenheimer's fast-paced, high-octane offense, setting career marks across the board with 93 receptions, 1,429 receiving yards, and 9 touchdowns. Playing under the franchise tag in 2026, he enters a prime contract year with immense financial motivation to replicate or surpass his breakout campaign.

Tetairoa McMillan (Carolina Panthers)

McMillan offers legitimate overall WR1 upside as the unquestioned top option in Carolina's passing game. Following an Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign, he stands out as one of the prime sophomore breakout candidates in fantasy football. As a rookie, McMillan immediately established himself as Bryce Young's first read, commanding a massive 26% target share and a 43% air-yard share, a mark that ranked among the top five receivers league-wide.

ESPN fantasy analysts average ranking for Tet McMillan was the WR 17.3 in PPR formats for the 2026 season.



Keep doubting. I’d love to scoop up next years league winner in the third-fourth‼️ pic.twitter.com/ikEmwd9Ixe — SleeperPanthers (@SleeperCarolina) May 2, 2026

Historically, wide receivers selected in the top half of the first round experience their most significant developmental leap in Year 2. Standing 6'5" with a massive catch radius, McMillan brings a rare mix of size, body control, and contested-catch dominance to the boundary. He functions as both a downfield vertical threat and a trusted red-zone safety valve for Young, providing him with a secure weekly volume floor alongside multi-touchdown upside every week.

Drake London (Atlanta Falcons)

London serves as the undisputed focal point of Atlanta's passing attack. While Bijan Robinson and Kyle Pitts command significant defensive attention, the talent gap behind London at wide receiver is huge. When healthy, his per-game production belongs in the top tier alongside dynamic game-changers like Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson.

Drake London is a tier-1 fantasy WR (9th overall) per NFL dot com.



“London would be in the running for the top spot in these rankings if he was on a different team with reliably above average QB play.” pic.twitter.com/qjF5rxz4Q9 — Rise Up Drake (@RiseUpReader) July 22, 2026

London's nose for the end zone keeps his fantasy floor remarkably high, powered by a physical skill set that allows him to consistently dominate on slants, fade routes, and high-point contested catches. Currently a top-eight dynasty WR asset at just 25 years old and under contract through 2030, London offers fantasy managers a secure half-decade of locked-in wide receiver dominance.

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