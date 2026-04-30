Ollie Gordon & Jaylen Wright Fighting for Fantasy-Relevant Handcuff Role

Behind De’Von Achane, the Miami Dolphins have an intriguing training camp battle brewing between Ollie Gordon and Jaylen Wright for the RB2 role. While neither projects as a weekly fantasy starter with Achane healthy, the winner could become one of the more valuable handcuff running backs in 2026 fantasy football.

Ollie Gordon, Miami Dolphins

If Miami decides to rotate in a second running back with a big back profile, Gordon could seize the RB2 in 2026. He came to the NFL at 6’1” and 225 lbs., with success over the past two seasons at Oklahoma State (475/2,612/34 with 68 catches for 509 yards and two more scores).

His game is built on power, with a nose for the goal line. The Dolphins could use him as their short-yardage/goal-line runner, which would steal some of De’Von Achane’s scoring chances. Gordon brings below-par speed (4.60 40-yard dash), but showcases a reasonable floor catching the ball and protecting the quarterback.

Rookie Ollie Gordon II finds the end zone for his 1st NFL TD!



MIAvsBUF on Prime Video

Also streaming on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/MrxKlhdcGa — NFL (@NFL) September 19, 2025

The Dolphins gave Gordon snaps in all 17 games last year, leading to 70 carries for 199 yards and three touchdowns while gaining only 2.8 yards per carry. He also caught seven of his nine targets for 32 yards and one touchdown. His opportunity early in the season was helped by the injury to Jaylen Wright.

Ollie Gordon 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: Gordon has many differences from Jaylen Wright, making both players matchup RB2 options for the Dolphins in 2026. With De’Von Achane healthy and Malik Willis stealing rushing attempts and touchdowns, the second running back in Miami’s offense will be a bench fantasy warmer in most weeks.

Jaylen Wright, Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins running back Jaylen Wright (5) runs the ball against the Atlanta Falcons in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Over the last two seasons at Tennessee, Wright had more than 15 rushes in only five of his 25 contests. In 2023, he gained an impressive 7.4 yards per rush, helping him set a career-high in rushing yards (1,013) on 137 carries with four touchdowns. Wright also set a new top in catches (22) and receiving yards (141), but he failed to hit on big plays catching the ball (5.7 yards per catch) in his career.

Wright posted a 4.38 40-yard dash at the NFL combine in 2024. He brings an outside home run style to the run game. His value in pass protection is in question, making him a change-of-pace runner. Wright must secure the ball better while improving his success in tight quarters. I expect him to develop as a pass catcher, but he won’t have the opportunity with Miami without an injury to De’Von Achane.

Wright drew some late excitement in fantasy drafts in 2024 due to his possible early down handcuff value to Raheem Mostert. Unfortunately, Wright finished with one active game (13/86) and minimal overall results (68/249/0 with three catches for eight yards).

He opened up last season on the injured list with a right issue that required minor surgery. Over his nine games, Wright rushed for 288 yards and two touchdowns on 70 carries while picking up five catches for 44 yards. His only fantasy game of value came in Week 14 (24/107/1), with a flex play also in Week 16 (53 combined yards with one touchdown and one catch on 10 touches).

Jaylen Wright 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: Miami gave Wright 96 snaps over the last six weeks in 2025, putting him ahead of Ollie Gordon (69 plays) on the Dolphins’ running back depth chart. He will only be drafted this summer if Wright secures the RB2 role.

Ollie Gordon vs. Jaylen Wright 2026 Fantasy Football Verdict

Unless injuries shake up the Dolphins’ backfield, Gordon and Wright project more as bench stashes than weekly fantasy contributors in 2026. Still, the winner of this battle could gain immediate fantasy relevance if De’Von Achane misses time or Miami leans more heavily on a committee approach. Gordon currently has more appeal that Wright as a potential handcuff.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: