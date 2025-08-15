The Must-Have Printable 2025 Fantasy Football Cheat Sheet: Positional PPR Rankings
Fantasy football drafts are in full swing and if you want to crush your competition, the first step is arriving at the war table with research and rankings you can trust. That’s why we’ve created a printable cheat sheet packed with our 2025 NFL projections—your ultimate weapon to dominate draft day.
Quarterback Rankings
At quarterback, don’t be surprised if you see a name topping the charts other than Lamar Jackson or Josh Allen. After a sensational rookie campaign with the Washington Commanders, Jayden Daniels looks poised for another league-winning season in 2025, and a sophomore slump is simply off the table—even if Terry McLaurin were to hold out (which we don’t anticipate). The addition of former 49ers standout Deebo Samuel gives Daniels another dynamic weapon, setting the stage for an electrifying offense in the nation’s capital.
Another second-year quarterback who you may be surprised to see among the top 10 signal-callers heading into 2025 is none other than Caleb Williams. The Bears added a ton of talent to the offense this offseason, spending significant draft capital on a top-tier tight end in Colston Loveland, while adding to their already crowded receiver room with Luther Burden III. And now that Chicago has upgraded the offensive line, Williams has no excuse to not perform this upcoming season.
Running Back Rankings
Although Saquon Barkley posted a career year, he actually finished second in PPR scoring behind Jahmyr Gibbs—mostly because he sat out Week 18. Barkley enters 2025 as the RB5 in our projections, well below consensus, but history shows running backs coming off career seasons often take a step back.
His lower ceiling in receptions allows other backs to close the gap in fantasy points, and with Jalen Hurts stealing roughly half of Philadelphia’s rushing touchdowns, Bijan Robinson holds a slight edge as the top running back drafted, followed closely by Gibbs. Buying after a career year is often a risky proposition, especially for all-time talents like Barkley.
Wide Receiver Rankings
If you extrapolate Puka Nacua’s production from his final 10 regular-season games over a full 17-week slate, he would have finished as fantasy’s WR2—trailing only Ja’Marr Chase. His bruising, after-the-catch style does raise some durability concerns (a college foot fracture in 2019, multiple ailments in 2022, and a knee hiccup last season), but the upside is undeniable.
The Rams unleash Nacua all over the field—sideline, slot, screens—making him one of the league’s most target-rich receivers. Despite ranking just sixth among wideouts in ADP, that feels criminally low for a player with such volume in one of football’s most receiver-friendly offenses. He is our top wide receiver heading into 2025, though we wouldn’t be upset if you decided to draft the more proven Chase after his historic triple crown season in 2024. Though the argument we made above about Barkley applies to Chase so buyer beware.
Tight End Rankings
There’s no surprise here as Brock Bowers and Trey McBride headline the tight end player pool heading into 2025. Grasping the true edge of an elite tight end can be tricky but with Bowers, fantasy managers can bank on a rock-solid 100-catch floor, north of 1,000 yards, and the very real potential for a scoring spike. In 2024, only seven wide receivers outscored him in PPR formats, proving just how valuable he is at the thinnest position in fantasy.
