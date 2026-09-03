Printable 2026 Fantasy Football Auction Values: September Updated for PPR and Non-PPR

The NFL is less than one week away. It is time to gear up for the 18-game long haul. The season is going to be so much fun, but before it gets started, fantasy leagues must complete their drafts. Leagues are still pumping out participation. I hope that this auction values cheat sheet can help in those winning endeavors.

Quarterback Values

Josh Allen is the most valued quarterback, deservingly so. I project him to have over 2.0 points more than any other NFL quarterback, and rate him top-3 in my "low-risk" category. He runs much of the same offense and has maintained good health.

If you strategize to wait and get a cheaper quarterback, look for Caleb Williams, Bo Nix, and Justin Herbert. They are going to be cheaper than some, and with a range of options in inventory, you can go for the cheaper bids. They have a low risk of upcoming offenses, with great weapons and no noteworthy injury risks in 2026.

Most options ranked 20 or lower have low risk ratings. That is mainly due to the fact they have little to lose as lowly-owned assets, and everything to gain. The waiver wire should be hot in 2026 at this deep position.

Running Back Values

Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs are among the best "sure-thing" picks in recent fantasy football memory. Zero risk and immense skill.

My favorite value picks feature those with great upside: Kenneth Gainwell, Jacory Croskey-Merritt, MarShawn Lloyd (My Handcuff of the Year), and Blake Corum. They may cost a dollar or two and can become top-15 fantasy football running backs.

Wide Receiver Values

Justin Jefferson is a name I wish I could tout more than I have. In 2025, Jefferson had a career high in YAC/Reception (5.2 Yards) and forced missed tackles (13). Kyler Murray is by no means a game-changer at quarterback, but he is easily an upgrade to JJ McCarthy. Jefferson is one of the non-top-5-ranked wide receivers with WR1 ability.

Risk is a category I have taken to heart recently. Weighing opportunity and overall variance to their game. Will they get hurt in a way that we can predict? How is their offense? How are they skill-wise? It helps highlight the best values within a large sample.

My favorite mid-round wide receivers in that aspect include Jameson Williams, Carnell Tate, and Luther Burden III. Check the "RSK" column to find that statistical rating.

Tight End Values

If anyone can dethrone Trey McBride, I expect it to be Brock Bowers. His knee injury from 2025 is deemed a non-risk in 2026 and is fully healed. He can have a colossal target share with Kirk Cousins at the helm, but a lacking wide receiver corps in both skill and depth (Jalen Nailor, Tre Tucker).

Higher risks feature Tucker Kraft (Re-injury possibility) and Harold Fannin Jr. (Crowded Depth Chart, New Coach).

My favorite tight end sleeper can be read more in detail by clicking here. Chig Okonkwo is his name.

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