Fantasy Football Week 6 Tight End Projections & Rankings: Trey McBride, Harold Fannin Jr. to Keep Cruising

The tight end position is finally beginning to shake up. George Kittle, Isaiah Likely, and Sam LaPorta have each solidified themselves as high-level fantasy football assets. Tucker Kraft, Mark Andrews, and Kyle Pitts have lacked the upside fantasy managers once wished for. Things can change on a whim, as we well know. The below projects tight ends in Week 6 of fantasy football.

Top-12 Tight Ends

Thomas Carelli

For the second straight week, George Kittle is the top option at tight end. However, that's in standard scoring formats. Trey McBride has the higher-volume advantage in PPR, but of course, both tight ends are great.

The curious case of Dalton Kincaid has me scratching my head. He is running just as many routes as any Bill in 2026. He has 21 targets, 16 receptions, and 277 yards, yet Kincaid has only two targets for 1 reception in each of his last two games. I won't fade him given the route share, but man, the Bills have to get Kincaid more involved.

Darren Waller is definitely a high-level play if Jalen Coker is out. If Coker plays, Waller falls into the TE12- 15 range.

High-Upside Projections

Thomas Carelli

Harold Fannin Jr. is averaging 5.2 targets and 3.6 receptions per game. By tight end standards, those are formidable usage numbers. Not to mention, he has 3 touchdowns, all in the red zone, on a 100% red-zone catch rate.

One player has been a constant in Philadelphia: Dallas Goedert. He tied for the NFL lead in tight end touchdowns last season. Despite playing fewer than three games this season, Goedert has another two touchdown games.

Fade These Tight Ends

As much as fantasy managers may love Kenyon Sadiq's upside, it's limited. limited Why? He is injured and questionable to play, plus Mason Taylor has returned. The Jets had previously listed Taylor over Sadiq on the depth chart, and after two full games and a partial third, Taylor is still fifth on the Jets in route run. In his two full games, Taylor has had at least 3 targets.

Hunter Henry averages 3.6 targets per game. At that volume, he must score to be fantasy-viable. Bad news — the Jets rank first in fantasy football against tight ends.

Sleeper of the Week

Tyler Higbee has been targeted 22 times over his last three games. He is running nearly 40 routes per game. I wouldn't label Higbee a touchdown-reliant option, and against the Cardinals, ranked 29th against tight ends, things look up.

Week 6 Projected Leaders

Targets: Trey McBride (10.4)

Receptions: Trey McBride (7.6)

Yards: Brock Bowers (75.5)

Touchdowns: George Kittle (0.74)

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