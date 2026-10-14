Fantasy Football Waiver Alert: Injury Updates on Adonai Mitchell and Kenyon Sadiq Open the Door for Omar Cooper Jr.

Waiver Wire Watch: Injury Updates Shake Up the Jets' Fantasy Football Landscape

The fantasy football landscape in New York is shifting rapidly as mid-season attrition forces managers to scramble for depth and pivot their lineup strategies. Recent updates coming out of Jets camp have shed light on the timelines for several key offensive pieces, introducing both immediate waiver wire intrigue and some much-needed tactical stability for high-end fantasy anchors.

While the team's top-tier option (hello, Garrett Wilson) continues to anchor rosters, auxiliary pieces are dealing with health hurdles that directly impact streaming decisions and bench management for the Week 6 fantasy football slate. Let’s break down the latest news items regarding Omar Cooper Jr., Adonai Mitchell, and Kenyon Sadiq, and analyze what these developments mean for fantasy football squads as we head toward the Week 6 (and beyond).

Omar Cooper Jr.'s Practice Window Opens

The most encouraging development on the Jets' Wednesday injury report belongs to rookie wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr., whose practice window has officially opened. The first-round pick has been working through his recovery behind the scenes, and his return to the practice field puts him firmly back on the radar for fantasy managers looking for an injection of upside into their wide receiver rooms.

Omar Cooper Jr.'s practice window will open up today. #Jets — Antwan V. Staley (@antwanstaley) October 14, 2026

Cooper should immediately be treated as a priority waiver wire add in deeper formats, three-receiver leagues, and dynasty setups. While he will inevitably need a brief ramp-up period to regain conditioning and a consistent snap share, proactive managers should scoop him up now before his official activation forces a bidding war on the wire.

Adonai Mitchell Sidelined Another Week

Fellow wideout Adonai Mitchell recently underwent a minor procedure to address a lingering finger issue. While the small surgery was ultimately successful and uncomplicated, Mitchell remains labeled as week-to-week and is expected to miss additional game action, starting with Week 6 against the New England Patriots.

Adonai Mitchell had a small hand procedure and remains week-to-week



Aaron Glenn: “The one I do wanna create some clarity on is AD Mitchell. He did have a small procedure on his hand, but the good thing is, man, he's moving his fingers around really, really well. And I'm still… pic.twitter.com/xHthgoY0W9 — MicNuggets (@micnuggetsnfl) October 14, 2026

Fantasy managers rostering Mitchell will likely need to look elsewhere for production this weekend, as he looks to be at least a week away from returning to game action. On the bright side, stud wide receiver Garrett Wilson remains an absolute stud and a matchup-proof weekly anchor, continuing to command elite target volume from Geno Smith and absorb the brunt of the offensive responsibility while the rest of the receiver room heals up around him. We continue to view Wilson as a WR1 in our Week 6 Wide Receiver Rankings.

Kenyon Sadiq Still Navigating the Concussion Protocol

While there have been reports that he may be ready for Week 6, rookie tight end Kenyon Sadiq picked up a concussion during the team's recent matchup against the Cleveland Browns and is currently working his way through the league's strict concussion protocol before he can be cleared for contact.

Kenyon Sadiq is still in concussion protocol. — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) October 14, 2026

Because concussion recovery timelines are notoriously unpredictable and depend entirely on individual daily benchmarks, Sadiq managers need to keep checking back for daily practice updates and official clearance reports as game day approaches. Make sure to have an alternative tight end streaming option stashed on your bench just in case he fails to clear protocol ahead of kickoff.