Puka Nacua On Historic Pace, Plus 4 More Fantasy Football MVP Candidates

From Puka Nacua’s record-breaking start to Jake Ferguson’s surprising dominance, the 2025 Fantasy Football MVP race is heating up — here’s how the top contenders stack up heading into Week 6.

Mark Morales-Smith

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) celebrates after a complete pass and first down during the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at SoFi Stadium.
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) celebrates after a complete pass and first down during the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at SoFi Stadium. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
It's already Week 6, and the fantasy MVP picture is beginning to shake itself out. As we get deeper into the season, the picture becomes much clearer. However, we still continue to see significant changes each and every week. This is our 2025 Fantasy Football MVP race.

1. WR Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

I don't think you'd get much of an argument out of anybody in regards to whether or not Nacua belongs at the top of this list. He is seeing record-setting volume, which has catapulted him to the top of the MVP ladder.

Through five games, he's already caught 52 of 62 targets for 588 yards and two touchdowns, while adding 45 yards and a TD on the ground. Only once this season has he failed to see double-digit targets in a game. This is very reminiscent of the record-setting year Cooper Kupp had with the Rams, but Nacua is a significantly better wide receiver.  He's currently on pace to finish with 1,999 yards!

2. TE Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys

Fantasy Football MVP Candidate: Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboy
Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (87) cannot catch a pass in the end zone during the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

This one could be a bit controversial, but we are bumping Ferguson up to the No. 2 spot this week. What separates him from the rest of the pack for us is how big of an advantage he's been giving his owners at the position over everybody else. Also, the fact that he was drafted much later than everyone else in this conversation. Ferguson is averaging 17.2 fantasy points per game this season and has had four big games in five weeks. The TE2 is a tie between Tyler Warren and Dalton Kincaid, and they are averaging just 13.3 fantasy points per game. That is a huge gap in production. 

3. RB Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

CMC comes in at No. 3, very slightly ahead of JT. He's averaging 24.8 fantasy points per game this season. While he hasn't had as much week-winning upside as Taylor, he has been the most consistent running back in fantasy football thanks to his massive weekly volume. We are still very concerned about his ability to stay healthy and his declining efficiency, but his owners will just have to ride him to the wheels fall off at this point.      

4. RB Johnathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

Fantasy Football MVP Watch: Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colt
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

As we mentioned, Taylor comes in just behind CMC, averaging 23.3 fantasy points per game. He has been the definition of a league-winner in three weeks this season. In Week 2, he scored 29.5 fantasy points, in Week 3, 32.8 fantasy points, and in Week 5, 31.6 fantasy points. His ceiling has been incredible, but he has had two down games as well.   

5. WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions

St. Brown edged out Josh Allen for the final spot, because while Allen is the QB1, he hasn't given you that huge of an advantage, just half a fantasy point ahead of Patrick Mahomes per game. However, St. Brown currently sits two full points ahead of the WR3 Emeka Egbuka. He's also been great since a bad Week 1.  

Mark Morales-Smith
MARK MORALES-SMITH

Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player. Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites, including Sports Illustrated, FullTime Fantasy, FantasySP, and more.

