Week 3 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings And Projections
Last week, the floor of the quarterback position was much higher than in Week 1, thanks to 21 players scoring a minimum of 20.00 fantasy points in four-point passing touchdown leagues. Jared Goff (37.30) was the top quarterback for the week, edging out Russell Wilson (35.80). Josh Allen (13.30) gave back his first-week advantage. Lamar Jackson has been the most consistent quarterback over his first two games (31.45 and 28.55 fantasy points).
Fantasy dreams were crushed when Joe Burrow left last week’s game with a foot injury that turned into toe surgery and at least three months on the sidelines.
Six Quarterbacks passed for over 300 yards – Russell Wilson (450/3), Dak Prescott (361/2), Jared Goff (334/5), Bryce Young (328/3), Daniel Jones (316/1), and Tua Tagovailoa (315/2).
Here are the top 12 quarterbacks' rankings in Week 2 and their new season-long position:
- Jared Goff (37.30) – 6th (51.55)
- Russell Wilson (35.80) – 7th (48.60)
- Drake Maye (28.60) – 8th (48.25)
- Lamar Jackson (28.55) – 1st (60.00)
- Dak Prescott (26.75) – 21st (36.45)
- Bryce Young (39.30) – 14th (39.30)
- Daniel Jones (26.70) – 2nd (58.20)
- Mac Jones (25.55) – 30th (same total)
- Patrick Mahomes (24.95) – 4th (53.55)
- Trevor Lawrence (23.95) – 19th (37.05)
- Jordan Love (23.80) – 13th (41.60)
- Spencer Rattler (23.75) – 17th (37.35)
Quarterback Bust of the Week
Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
Last year, Burrow averaged 25.68 fantasy points per game in four-point passing touchdown leagues. After two games, he scored only 17.75 fantasy points, ranking him only above Cam Ward (17.15) for starting quarterbacks. He has already dug a 33.61 fantasy deficit in scoring, and the fantasy market has lost him for three months. I predicted that he would throw for 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns, so I couldn’t have been more wrong.
Burrow claims the early lead as the bust of the year, with his only chance of avoiding this title is being a stud in the fantasy postseason. On Monday, I did an intensive write-up about the value of Jake Browning as his replacement for fantasy teams.
Runner Ups: J.J. McCarthy (7.40), Michael Penix Jr. (6.75), and Justin Fields (5.25)
Each week, I’ll release my weekly depth charts and projections on Wednesday, with a neutral eye that is dictated by hinting stats from previous results or in-season injuries. These statistics represent baseline outlooks, with their potential already factored in. Touchdowns create impact scores and winning fantasy days, especially in non-PPR formats. Who scores them each week is the Holy Grail that the fantasy market searches for weekly.
My projections will be sorted into rankings, which won’t look anything close to the weekly consensus. My man, Matt Brandon, is in charge of finding a balance between my player outlooks and the public view of each week's rankings.
Week 3 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings & Projections Preview
Here’s a look at our opening Week 3 top 12 quarterback projections:
Heading into this week, two quarterbacks (Joe Burrow and J.J. McCarthy) have been ruled out, opening up starting jobs for Jake Browning and Carson Wentz, who just happened to be playing each other this week. Justin Fields must clear concussion protocol before suiting up against Tampa Bay. Jayden Daniels came out of last week’s game with a knee issue, but he is trending to play vs. the Raiders.
Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
Despite winning two close games against the Cowboys and Chiefs, the Eagles’ offense has struggled to make plays in the passing game (253 yards and no touchdowns) while gaining only 5.6 yards per pass attempt. Game score has led to Jalen Hurts attempting only 45 passes, with his wideouts gaining only 9.3 yards per catch.
The Rams’ defense comes into this matchup ranking highly in pass defense, but they played two struggling offenses (Houston and Tennessee). Their pass rush already has eight sacks, with both teams' opposing teams passing for fewer than 200 yards (188/0 and 175/1).
I expect Hurts and one of his wide receivers to get off the schneid this week.
Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears
Two games into his sophomore season, Williams has yet to find his passing stride (gaining only 6.4 yards per pass attempt with a low completion rate – 61.5). He has been active running the ball (11/85/1) while averaging 251 combined yards and two touchdowns a game. Rome Odunze has looked great after two games (13/165/3 on 20 targets), setting a high floor at one wide receiver position for Chicago. At some point, Williams will find his rhythm with DJ. Moore and his secondary receiving options.
The Cowboys’ defense was exposed by wide receivers in Week 2 (19/370/3), suggesting the Bears will be better passing the ball in this matchup. Dallas should score on Chicago (allowed 79 points after two games – three field goals and 10 touchdowns), giving Williams more chances to throw the ball.
The game has the highest over/under (49.5) on Sunday’s main slate.
Week 3 Fantasy Football Quarterback Projections
CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUT FULL WEEK 3 QUARTERBACK PROJECTIONS!