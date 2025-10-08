Week 6 Quarterback Projections & Rankings: Bryce Young Enters Top 10
The quarterback position was an area of fantasy strength last week, despite four teams being on a bye. Seven passers finished with over 30.00 fantasy points in four-point passing touchdown leagues. There were six quarterbacks with at least two passing scores, highlighted by seven players posting three touchdown passes or more.
- Sam Darnold (32.05)
- C.J. Stroud (31.20)
- Patrick Mahomes (30.90)
- Dak Prescott (30.65)
- Baker Mayfield (30.45)
- Matthew Stafford (30.45)
- Trevor Lawrence (30.45)
A shootout in Seattle against the Buccaneers led to Sam Darnold (341/4) edging out Baker Mayfield (394/2) in stats, but Tampa came back to steal the game. Despite his success, the Seahawks' quarterback moved to only 15th in quarterback scoring.
Patrick Mahomes moved to second in quarterback scoring (129.85) despite missing his top receiver (Rashee Rice) and Xavier Worthy, in essence, missing three starts. Kansas City is +900 to win the Super Bowl despite a 2-3 record (second-best in the AFC).
Coming into this season, I expected Dak Prescott to have a bounce-back year, helped by the addition of George Pickens to his wide receiver depth. My goal was to play him at home in most weeks, but the loss of CeeDee Lamb lowered his profile. He comes off back-to-back 30.00-point fantasy days (34.15 and 30.65) with the latter coming in New York. Prescott climbed to fourth in quarterback scoring, highlighted by his 39 passes a game and three outcomes with 30 completions or more (31, 31, and 38).
Top Fantasy Football Quarterbacks In 2025
Here's the top 12 quarterbacks by scoring average after five weeks:
- Josh Allen (26.61)
- Patrick Mahomes (25.97)
- Baker Mayfield (23.91)
- Dak Prescott (23.56)
- Caleb Williams (23.34)
- Matthew Stafford (23.31)
- Jalen Hurts (22.73)
- Drake Maye (22.45)
- Daniel Jones (22.04)
- Jordan Love (21.55)
- Justin Herbert (21.15)
- Jared Goff (21.11)
Quarterback Bust of the Week
Cooper Rush, Baltimore Ravens
Based on his completion rate (70.0%) and yards per pass attempt (9.0), Rush should have had a better passing day. Unfortunately, he threw three interceptions over his 20 pass attempts, paired with a losing run game (19/44/1). The Ravens have lost the time of possession in all five games (25:11, 28:11, 26:42, 25:15, and 23:27), leading to their struggling defense being on the field for too many plays (352 – 102 more than Baltimore).
Runner Up: Geno Smith (236/0 with two interceptions) looks close to earning a clipboard for the Raiders. Las Vegas has lost its last four games.
Each week, I’ll release my weekly depth charts and projections on Wednesday, with a neutral eye that is informed by hints from previous results or in-season injuries. These statistics represent baseline outlooks, with their potential already factored in. Touchdowns create impact scores and winning fantasy days, especially in non-PPR formats. Who scores them each week is the Holy Grail that the fantasy market searches for weekly.
My projections will be sorted into rankings, which won’t resemble the weekly consensus in any way. My man, Matt Brandon, is in charge of finding a balance between my player outlooks and the public view of each week's rankings.
Week 6 Fantasy Football Quarterback Projections Preview
Here’s a look at our opening Week 6 top 12 quarterback projections:
Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts
After two great days in fantasy points (32.20 and 26.00) to open the season at home against Miami and Denver, Jones had ranked outside the top 11 quarterback scoring (18.10 – 12th, 15.10 – 23rd, and 18.80 in 18th) in his last three starts. Over this span, Indianapolis scored 33.7 points per game with 13 touchdowns and four field goals over 29 possessions. The Colts have scored 31 times over their 46 offensive series (67.4%) this year.
Jones offers strength in his completion rate (71.3%) and yards per pass attempt (8.6), suggesting better touchdown outcomes this week and down the road. He ranks third in my quarterback ranking in Week 6, while many fantasy game managers could be looking to sit him after his three dull showings.
Waiver Wire Quarterback
Last week, I had Jake Browning rated ninth at quarterback, making him a viable waiver wire add in some formats. He turned the ball over three times over the first three quarters before bailing out fantasy teams with three touchdowns in the fourth quarter. He finished 11th in fantasy points (24.65) in Week 5, even with his minus three points for his interceptions.
Byrce Young, Carolina Panthers
The Miami Dolphins forgot how to play run defense last week against the Panthers, leading to Rico Dowdle amassing 234 combined yards with a touchdown and three catches on his 23 touches. As a result, Young finished with under 200 passing yards (198/2) for the third consecutive week and fourth time this year. His only successful passing day came in Arizona (328/3), when the Panthers threw the ball 55 times.
Dallas has allowed the most completions (131) and passing yards (1,520) after five games. Quarterbacks are gaining 8.4 yards per pass attempt, with 12 passing scores (2nd) and 150.00 fantasy points (30.00 per game – most in the league). Before last week (five sacks), the Cowboys only had five sacks over their first four matchups.
Young brings a streamer quarterback feel this week. I have him ranked seventh based on his matchup rather than his success on the field. Much of the fantasy market could be chasing Rico Dowdle in this game, while Carolina surprises with the passing attack.
CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR FULL WEEK 6 FANTASY FOOTBALL QUARTERBACK PROJECTIONS!