Fantasy Football Week 4 Quarterback Projections and Rankings: Dak Prescott Climbs, Justin Herbert Descends

The top risers at the quarterback position have been identified: Tyler Shough, Brock Purdy, and this week's QB2, Dak Prescott. However, no two weeks are the same in the NFL. Matchups can quickly derail a quarterback's ranking. Therefore, we must be sharp in our analysis. Here I present the Week 4 quarterback projections.

Top-12 Quarterbacks

Thomas Carelli

Once again, Josh Allen is the QB1. Across three games, Allen is the QB1 in fantasy football by 4.3 points per game over Brock Purdy. If you drafted Allen, you are getting value despite the high cost paid.

Dak Prescott has been named QB2 of the week. The Cowboys are FPI-rated as the 3rd-best offense in the league. The Cowboys are also pass-heavy, with a projected 61% pass rate. Houston is only 11th in Defensive Pass EPA Allowed per Play.

Shough, the NFL leader in passing, is a must-start indefinitely. Malik Willis also sees a rise as he is rushing the ball 5.7 times per game; therefore, he is projected to get the most rushing yards at his position in Week 4. I expect the Vikings to force a ton of scrambles this upcoming week.

Top Upside Picks

Thomas Carelli

Marcus Mariota tops the list of best waiver-wire streaming quarterbacks for the week. He threw three touchdowns in Week 3 and faces a 25th-ranked Colts defense in Pass EPA allowed.

Jordan Love plays on three days of more rest than his opponent. He has been supporting 2 top-13 fantasy football wide receivers. The Packers' Week 4 opponent, the Commanders, rank 27th in Defensive Pass EPA Allowed per Play.

Fade These Quarterbacks

Justin Herbert on deep passes this season



2-10

0 Pass TD

3 INT

9.2 Passer Rating pic.twitter.com/05v1sZuCL4 — PFF (@PFF) September 27, 2026

Justin Herbert is one of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL right now. Insane as that sounds, it is a fact. He ranks 23rd in both Adjusted Completion Percentage and EPA per Dropback. Now, Herbert must face the NFL's No. 2 defense, the Seahawks. Not to mention, the game is in Seattle, facing off against the rambunctious "12th Man."

Sam Darnold is not worth the knee-jerk start off a three-touchdown game. The team threw the ball 72% of the time against the Commanders this past Sunday. However, Seattle is generally run-heavy, with about 45.5% of plays being handoffs. He drops to QB25, with his low rushing projection of 4.5 yards especially limiting.

Sleeper of the Week

Daniel Jones gets a Commanders team that I rate as the worst defense in the NFL. They are 28th in Defensive Pass EPA Allowed per Play. It was less than a year ago when the Colts were at an all-time best in offensive efficiency, averaging about 33 points per game.

The Colts have a top-10 scoring projection for the week, likely to score 25+ points. While Jones does not rush as much as he used to, the veteran is still good for hitting 20+ on the ground, with 40+ upside.

Week 4 Projected Leaders

Pass Attempts: Dak Prescott (40.9)

Completions: Dak Prescott (26.4)

Passing Yards: Joe Burrow (295.0)

Passing Touchdowns: Joe Burrow (2.6)

Interceptions: Justin Herbert (0.83)

Rushing Yards: Malik Willis (40.5)

Rushing Touchdowns: Josh Allen (0.43)

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