Week 11 Quarterback Rankings: Trust Patrick Mahomes Against the Broncos
We’re more than halfway through the NFL season and we’re inching closer to the fantasy football playoffs. Week 10 concluded with a defensive slugfest as the Philadelphia Eagles dispatched the Green Bay Packers, 10-7 on the road.
With Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on bye, we have a new leader at the quarterback position. None other than second-year sensation and MVP candidate, Drake Maye. And now he gets a juicy matchup against the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football. Will he be able to fend off the likes of Mahomes and Josh Allen?
The quarterback position has produced a lot of surprises in 2025 due to injuries and unforeseen breakout performances. Before breaking down the best and worst quarterbacks in Week 11, let’s examine the top 12 signal callers across the fantasy football landscape.
Best Fantasy Football Quarterbacks in 2025
- Drake Maye, New England Patriots
- Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
- Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
- Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
- Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts
- Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
- Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
- Bo Nix, Denver Broncos
- Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears
- Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
- Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Jared Goff, Detroit Lions
As we enter Week 11, bye weeks continue to present a critical challenge for fantasy football managers who must carefully adjust their lineups. That being said, there are only two teams idle – the Indianapolis Colts and the New Orleans Saints. Most managers probably weren’t going to start Tyler Shough but Daniel Jones owners will need to find a suitable replacement on their bench or via the waiver wire.
The QB landscape looks wildly different than it did on opening night, and the chaos is only just getting started. With Week 11 geared to kickoff on Thursday night with Drake Maye looking to continue his MVP campaign against a two-win New York Jets franchise, let’s take a look at this week’s rankings.
Patrick Mahomes is a Top-5 Option Despite a Tough Matchup Against the Broncos
Mahomes is the QB2 after Maye overtook him on the leaderboard, however, the two-time champ is still averaging the most fantasy points per game at the position (22.9). The bye came at the perfect time as the veteran had accumulated a season-low 10.5 fantasy points in Kansas City’s Week 9 loss to the Buffalo Bills. It was the first time all year he failed to find the end zone.
In Week 11, Mahomes and the Chiefs have a tough test against an 8-2 Broncos defense that has dominated opposing quarterbacks. Denver is currently allowing the second-fewest fantasy points to opposing signal callers. However, with Patrick Surtain sidelined and Rashee Rice back in the Chiefs’ lineup, I’d put my money on Mahomes figuring out how to move the chains against this stingy defensive unit.
Nik Bonnito has wreaked havoc on offensive lines all year so the Chiefs will have to figure out how to contain him, but if they do, the sky is the limit. This game could very well determine who wins the division this season as the three way race between the Chiefs, Chargers, and Broncos is coming down to the wire. Ultimately, under the leadership of Andy Reid, Mahomes should figure out how to get it done against a team that may be insanely talented but lacks postseason experience.
Waiver Wire Quarterback Pickup of the Week: Marcus Mariota
Marcus Mariota hasn’t lit up the box score, but his steady efficiency and sneaky rushing upside make him a surprisingly strong streaming option. Even as Washington fell behind early against Detroit, Mariota turned in a solid showing — 213 yards and two touchdowns on 16-of-22 passing, plus 22 yards on the ground. It was his fourth straight game with at least 20 rushing yards, a subtle but meaningful boost that can tilt close fantasy matchups in your favor.
With Jayden Daniels nursing an elbow injury and the Commanders’ season all but lost, Mariota should remain the starter for now. Over his four games, he’s averaged 197 passing yards, 1.5 touchdowns, and 16.6 fantasy points, clearing 16 points in three of four starts. That reliability keeps him firmly in the streaming mix — especially with a juicy Week 11 matchup against Miami.
The Dolphins have allowed the eighth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this year, including four rushing touchdowns to the position. Mobile QBs have consistently punished Miami’s aggressive defense, averaging 245 passing yards, 30 rushing yards, and 24 fantasy points per game since Week 5. Mariota’s dual-threat ability lines up perfectly with that trend.
For fantasy managers chasing upside in a potential shootout, Mariota has a real shot at cracking the top 10 this week.
Dak Prescott to the Moon
Dallas comes into Monday night’s matchup well-rested after a bye week — and with an extra day to prepare, no less. The Cowboys rank fourth in total yards per game, fueled by the league’s third-best passing attack and a respectable rushing unit that sits 13th. On the flip side, the Raiders’ defense has been shaky, ranking 20th in points allowed and a rough 29th on third downs — a bad combo against a Dallas offense that ranks fourth in third-down conversion rate.
The Cowboys are looking to shake off a rough two-game stretch in which they were blown out by Denver and then stunned by Jacoby Brissett and the Cardinals on Monday Night Football. Expect Dak Prescott to bounce back in Week 11. Before that slump, he had scored 22+ fantasy points in four straight games and still sits as the QB10 on the season, averaging a steady 18.8 points per outing. With CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, and Jake Ferguson at his disposal, Prescott has all the tools to light up Las Vegas. Don’t be surprised if the Cowboys push past 30 points — and Prescott lands comfortably inside the top five fantasy quarterbacks for the week.
Let’s take a look at where the rest of the quarterbacks across the NFL stack up in our Week 11 rankings.