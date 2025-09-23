Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings for Week 4
The quarterback position has already taken a beating just three weeks into the season, but Week 4 could bring some much-needed reinforcements under center. Justin Fields, who sat out Week 3 with a concussion, is expected back for a juicy AFC East showdown with Miami. Brock Purdy is trending toward a return, and Jayden Daniels may also rejoin the mix. Unfortunately, Joe Burrow and J.J. McCarthy are set to remain on the shelf for a while longer.
As expected, Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen sit atop the fantasy leaderboard. They were the top two quarterbacks off draft boards so you can’t be surprised. What no one saw coming, however, is Caleb Williams and Daniel Jones sneaking into the top five. Jones — who narrowly won the starting gig over Anthony Richardson — has the Colts sitting at 3-0, ranks as the QB4 in fantasy, and has led an offense that has punted just once all season.
The QB landscape looks wildly different than it did on opening night, and the chaos is only just beginning. With Week 4 set to kick off Thursday as Kyler Murray and the Cardinals face Sam Darnold and the Seahawks, let’s dive into how every NFL quarterback stacks up heading into the new week.
Caleb Williams Sneaks Into The Top 5
Williams is the QB3 this season, sitting behind only Jackson and Allen. He has compiled 715 passing yards, seven passing touchdowns, and just one interception. He’s also added some magic with his legs, posting 97 rushing yards on 16 carries with one rushing touchdown. Williams is averaging a rock-solid 23.4 fantasy points per game heading into a Week 4 tilt with a Las Vegas Raiders defense that is allowing the seventh-most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks.
The Bears just dominated the Dallas Cowboys this past weekend and everyone joined the party. Rome Odunze was already enjoying a breakout season and scored yet again in Week 3. He’s now the WR3 on the young season. DJ Moore finally found the end zone, and rookie Luther Burden III eclipsed the century mark and scored his first NFL touchdown.
The offensive line looked much better in Week 3 and Williams has done an excellent job at protecting the football, evidenced by his lone turnover this season. After getting their first victory of the season, Chicago appears to be on a positive trajectory heading into Week 4. Williams is a top-five quarterback in what could be a very high-scoring affair against a Raiders defense that just yielded a whopping 41 points to a Washington Commanders offense led by Marcus Mariota. Expect fireworks from the second-year signal caller in this one.
Michael Penix Jr. Falls Out Of Top 25
Many analysts believed MPJ would explode in 2025 but things took a turn for the worse in Week 3 when the Falcons failed to score a single point against the Carolina Panthers. Penix Jr. was ultimately benched in favor of Kirk Cousins after completing just 50% of his pass attempts for 172 scoreless yards and two interceptions. He has now failed to find the end zone in two consecutive games after throwing one touchdown and rushing for another in Atlanta’s Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. MPJ is the QB28 through the three games of the season.
In Week 4, Penix Jr. draws a matchup against a Washington Commanders defense that sits squarely in the middle of the pack against opposing quarterbacks. The Falcons may be at home, but more growing pains could be on the horizon for the second-year signal-caller. For now, MPJ belongs on your bench until he proves he can find the end zone with consistency. After all, it was Atlanta’s defense — not its offense — that carried the team to its lone victory back in Week 2 against Minnesota. At 1-2, the Falcons are already skating on thin ice, and if Penix stumbles again in Week 4, the whispers of a quarterback controversy in Atlanta could get a whole lot louder.
Daniel Jones Remains A Fringe QB1 In Week 4
Daniel Jones is the QB4 in fantasy football this season with 816 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, and no interceptions. He has done an excellent job at extending plays, adding 55 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns to his stat-line. Though it's a small sample size, the Colts have been the most consistent offense in 2025 thus far. They have only punted once and have yet to turn the ball over, a miraculous achievement.
In Week 4, Jones faces a sneaky good Los Angeles Rams defense. However, that same defense was just shredded by Jalen Hurts for 226 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, 40 rushing yards, and one rushing touchdown. I'm not saying that Jones is Hurts because he isn't, but they do have similar styles of play. Jones doesn't have the same caliber of weapons around him that Hurts does but Jonathan Taylor has been the best running back in the league through three weeks and Jones has developed an instant chemistry with rookie tight end Tyler Warren, as well as with Michael Pittman Jr. on the outside.
In what should be a closely contested matchup, Danny Dimes will have to put the team on his back if the Colts want to continue their miracularous early-season run. He's just inside the top 12 quarterbacks in Week 4, and although the road environment may be tough, the game script should be in his favor as they look to keep pace with Matthew Stafford's aerial attack. Jones has the third-most passing yards in the NFL this season (only behind Justin Herbert and Geno Smith) and the Colts seem to trust him enough to let him sling it. I'd expect at least 200 passing yards and two touchdowns from the former member of the New York Giants in Week 4.
