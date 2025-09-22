Fantasy Football Buy, Sell, Or Hold: Evaluating DJ Moore’s Rest Of Season Outlook
DJ Moore finally found the end zone in Chicago’s Week 3 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. However, the veteran wideout has failed to live up to his preseason lofty expectations. Heading into the final game of the week on Monday Night football between the Baltimore Ravens and the Detroit Lions, Moore is the WR38 in PPR formats. He has tallied a measly 12 receptions on 16 targets for 135 yards and the aforementioned touchdown. He also has six rushes for 15 additional yards and has lost one fumble on the young season. He’s averaging just 10.3 fantasy points per game this season.
So what should fantasy football managers do with the Chicago Bears veteran? Should they target him via trade as a potential buy-low candidate, or is now the time to sell before his value deteriorates even further? Will Rome Odunze continue to outperform Moore and serve as Caleb Williams’ primary target? Let’s dig in.
WR DJ Moore, Chicago Bears
Moore’s 2022 season got off to a rocky start thanks to a lack of chemistry with Baker Mayfield. Six weeks in, he had just 20 catches for 204 yards and one score on 44 targets. A midseason QB change sparked life into his game with back-to-back solid outings (7/69/1 and 6/152/1), but inconsistency crept back in with three quiet showings. Down the stretch, Moore came alive when fantasy managers needed him most, delivering four big games in his final six contests, including a 6/117/1 performance in Week 16.
His first year in Chicago was much kinder. From Weeks 2–5, Moore ripped off a scorching stretch (6/104, 3/41/1, 8/131/1, and 8/230/3). Then came a five-game lull where he managed just 10.3 fantasy points per game, but he rebounded with another strong finish, highlighted by a monster 11/114 and a 9/159/1 outing. Despite battling an ankle issue late in the year, Moore set career highs across the board: 96 receptions, 1,364 yards, and nine touchdowns on 136 targets — good enough to finish as the WR6 in PPR formats.
Last season, the Bears peppered him with 140 looks, though his explosiveness dipped (9.9 yards per catch vs. 14+ in prior years). Still, he was reliable, hauling in a career-best 98 receptions and posting two 100-yard outings. From Week 10 onward, he was as steady as they come, averaging 17.3 fantasy points per game and ranking as the WR16 in PPR scoring.
DJ Moore 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook: Buy, Sell, Or Hold?
Heading into 2025, Moore looked like a possible fade — but a revamped Chicago offense brought fresh optimism. His ADP landed him as the WR21, with upside to sneak back into top-10 territory. The challenge? This Bears’ passing game is suddenly crowded.
Rome Odunze has exploded out of the gate as the WR2 overall in PPR, Luther Burden III just broke the century mark in Week 3 with his first NFL touchdown, and both Colston Loveland and Cole Kmet demand targets at tight end. Toss in D’Andre Swift’s workload, and it’s clear Moore won’t have the same volume monopoly.
Moore’s talent is undeniable, but his situation screams WR3 more than WR1. After finally finding the end zone this year, fantasy managers should consider selling high — because the touchdowns may not keep coming in an offense that spreads the ball around and lacks a true red-zone identity. Moore doesn't feel like the steady PPR option he has in year's past.
I tend to preach patience with early-round picks, but in Moore’s case, cashing out now might be the smarter move.