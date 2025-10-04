Justin Fields And 2 More Must-Start Quarterbacks In Week 5 DFS Contests
My projections last week highlighted Bo Nix and Justin Fields as values in the DFS market. Unfortunately, neither of these options was on the main slate in Week 4, leaving Matthew Stafford (34.15) and Patrick Mahomes (30.00) as the top quarterbacks last Sunday afternoon.
Justin Fields, New York Jets (DK: $$5,600/FD: $7,700)
In Week 4, Fields finished fourth in quarterback scoring (30.40 fantasy points – 307 combined yards with two touchdowns. He sits second in the quarterback rankings this week due to facing a struggling Cowboys’ defense (16 touchdowns, seven field goals, and 129 points allowed over four games and 41 possessions).
Dallas is allowing 9.2 yards per pass attempt with wide receivers scoring three times in each of their past three matchups (NYG – 19/370/3, CHI – 13/208/3, and GB – 17/166/3).
The Jets’ offense doesn’t have enough wide receiver weapons for Fields to have a massive passing day, so he must earn half of his fantasy points via his legs. I have him projected to score 27.06 fantasy points in four-passing touchdown leagues, ranking him second for the week. He will be easy to identify in the DFS market this week.
Jake Browning, Cincinnati Bengals (DK: $4,900/FD: $6,600)
I have Browning ranked ninth at quarterback in Week 5, despite the Bengals’ disastrous offensive start to the year. Last week’s passing failure (125/0) shouldn’t be a surprise, as the Broncos’ defense was ranked number one by most of the fantasy market this year. In addition, Cincinnati’s defense couldn’t get Denver’s offense off the field. Their game vs. the Vikings got out of hand after Minnesota returned two turnovers for touchdowns.
Facing the Lions’ defense doesn’t paint a winning picture, but they did give up 10 touchdowns over the first three games to Green Bay, Chicago, and Baltimore. I offered some insight on Detroit’s secondary in this matchup in my IDP article.
Correction games come all the time in the NFL, and Cincinnati had enough offensive talent to climb off the mat to post a competitive scoring game at home. The bet here is on Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, with Browning coming along for the fantasy ride.
Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers (DK: $6,100/FD: $8,000)
With me chasing down Ladd McConkey this week, Herbert has a natural tie to his success. He’s passed for 300 yards in two games (318/3 and 300/1) while facing two good division defenses (KC and DEN). The Chargers threw the ball 88 times over the past two games, but they gained only 5.7 yards per pass attempt and a lower completion rate (58.0%). Herbert ranks ninth in quarterback scoring (88.45 fantasy points), with one impact day (31.10).
The Commanders gave up over 20.00 fantasy points to three consecutive quarterbacks (Jordan Love – 304/2, Geno Smith – 294/3, and Michael Penix – 315/2). They’re allowing 8.6 yards per pass attempt, with wideouts catching 44 of their 69 targets for 619 yards and five touchdowns.
The return of Jayden Daniels could add a spark to Washington’s offense, but no Terry McLaurin does lower his explosiveness, which may be needed for Herbert to air the ball out in this matchup.