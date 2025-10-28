Week 9 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings: Kyler Murray Rises, Bo Nix Falls
We’re just about halfway through the NFL season after eight weeks of action. Week 8 concluded with the Kansas City Chiefs taking care of business at home against a Washington Commanders offense missing Jayden Daniels. This was the second consecutive week that the Chiefs obliterated their opponent, the third straight week they scored 28+ points, and the defense is allowing just 8.0 points per game over that span.
Mahomes was pretty remarkable yet again last night, finishing with 299 passing yards, three touchdown passes, and 30 rushing yards on four attempts, though he did throw two first-half interceptions. Ultimately, the MVP candidate tallied 23.0 fantasy points, finishing as the QB10 overall in Week 8. Mahomes has now had 22+ fantasy points in seven of eight matchups this season and is the QB1 at this point of the season.
The quarterback position has produced a lot of surprises in 2025, but seeing Mahomes reclaim the top spot isn’t all that shocking, especially with Rashee Rice back in the equation and Travis Kelce playing solid football. Some other names you’ll see among the top 5 and top 10 are much more surprising. Let’s examine the top 12 signal callers across the NFL before diving into our Week 9 quarterback rankings.
Best Fantasy Football Quarterbacks in 2025
- Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
- Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
- Drake Maye, New England Patriots
- Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts
- Bo Nix, Denver Broncos
- Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
- Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
- Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
- Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
- Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers
- Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears
As we enter Week 9, bye weeks will present a critical challenge yet again for fantasy football managers who must carefully adjust their lineups. We saw six teams out of action in Week 8 and although there are only four idle teams in Week 9, it’s not going to be easy given all the talent that won’t be in lineups. This week, two elite squads in the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are off while two teams with barely any fantasy assets – the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns – will also have their bye weeks.
Fantasy managers will need to find bye-week replacements for Jalen Hurts, Baker Mayfield, Justin Fields. Hopefully nobody outside of managers in deep SuperFlex leagues was considering starting Dillon Gabriel, who is also not playing this week.
The QB landscape looks wildly different than it did on opening night, and the chaos is only just getting started. With Week 9 geared to kickoff on Thursday night with Lamar Jackson looking to make his return as the Ravens travel to Florida to take on the Miami Dolphins, let’s take a look at the best and worst quarterbacks of the week.
Waiver Wire Pickup of the Week: Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers
Aaron Rodgers may not be lighting up the scoreboard like vintage No. 12, but he’s quietly turned into one of fantasy football’s most dependable deep-league quarterbacks. The four-time MVP has delivered at least 12 fantasy points in every game this season and is trending upward with 18, 25, and 17 points in his last three outings.
Over that stretch, Rodgers has completed 68% of his passes while averaging 234.3 yards and 2.7 touchdowns per game—and he’s kept a clean sheet with zero turnovers in his past two.
This week’s matchup against Indianapolis sets up well, as the Colts have surrendered 21+ fantasy points to four of six quarterbacks not named Cam Ward. Partially due to game script, they have surrendered the second-most yards per game to opposing signal callers. With a steady floor, a talented supporting cast, and a favorable upcoming schedule that includes several bottom-half pass defenses, Rodgers profiles as a smart plug-and-play option. For fantasy managers navigating bye weeks or shaky quarterback situations, he’s not flashy—but he’s the kind of reliable vet who can keep your team afloat.
Bo Nix Drops Out of QB1 Territory Against A Stingy Texans Defense
Nix is now the fifth-ranked quarterback of the 2025 season after a 40-point explosion in Week 7 against the New York Giants followed by a four-touchdown performance against the Cowboys in Week 8 en route to 23.8 fantasy points. The second-year signal caller is now averaging 20.3 fantasy points per game but faces a tough test in Week 9 against Derek Stingley Jr. and the Houston Texans. Stingley will likely shadow Courtland Sutton, forcing Nix to find his tight end Evan Engram, and get the likes of Troy Franklin and Marvin Mims more involved.
The Texans allow the fewest fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks this season (10.8). While Nix surely has a higher floor than that, it’s very possible that Denver rides the running back tandem that exploded against Dallas last week. JK Dobbins eclipsed 100 rushing yards on just 15 carries and rookie RJ Harvey scored three touchdowns (two rushing and one receiving) with 51 all-purpose yards on eight touches. Denver is going to attempt to control the clock in a tough road environment and keep the ball out of CJ Stroud’s hands. While Nix won’t be terrible, he’s not the must-start option he’s been the past two weeks.
Kyler Murray Enters Top 10 Against Vulnerable Cowboys Defense
Murray has been sidelined since Week 6 but coming off the bye week, it finally appears he’s ready to return to action and reclaim the starting role from Jacoby Brissett. While he gets the most favorable matchup in the league against a Dallas Cowboys secondary that has surrendered the most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, Murray has yet to finish as a top 15 player at his position in 2025. He simply hasn’t put it all together. The lone game he found the end zone via his legs was the only game in which he failed to throw a passing touchdown.
Murray has yet to top 220 passing yards this season and has failed to eclipse 200 passing yards in three of his five outings. There aren't a lot of underlying metrics to instill confidence outside of the Cardinals’ recent ability to get Trey McBride the ball in the red zone and a matchup against a defense that can’t seem to stop anyone. Dallas is allowing a whopping 31.3 points per game and are coming off a game in which they yielded a season-high 44 points to Bo Nix and the Broncos. Dallas has allowed 20 passing touchdowns and produced just four interceptions. They are allowing a ridiculous 419.1 yards of offense per game.
Given Murray’s dual-threat abilities, expect him to finally put together an all-around performance in which he produces elite rushing production while throwing at least two passing touchdowns. I’m not saying the Cardinals are going to win this game but they have no excuse to not light up the scoreboard. We could be witnessing a huge breakout from Marvin Harrison Jr. and Trey McBride will look to continue his scoring surge (three touchdowns in his last two games). Fantasy football managers shouldn’t hesitate to start Murray against this atrocious Cowboys defense.
Let’s examine the rest of the NFL’s quarterbacks and see where they stack up in our Week 9 rankings.