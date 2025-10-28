Aaron Rodgers, 2 More Fantasy Football Week 9 Waiver Wire Quarterbacks To Consider
When your fantasy team’s quarterback is on a bye, struggling, or hurt, it’s time to hit the waiver wire. Fantasy football managers will be without Jalen Hurts and Baker Mayfield because of the bye week. Also, managers who are tired of inconsistent performances may find value in streaming options with strong matchups. The best waiver pickups at quarterback usually come from favorable defensive pairings, steady recent production, and reliable playmakers around them.
In Week 9, several veterans offer immediate help. Sam Darnold has been surprisingly steady in Seattle, Tua Tagovailoa is coming off his best outing of the season, and Aaron Rodgers continues to show life in Pittsburgh. All three are worth consideration depending on your roster construction and matchup needs.
Note: These quarterbacks are rostered in 50% or fewer of Yahoo fantasy football leagues.
Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks
Sam Darnold’s production this season has been quietly consistent, even if his name doesn’t inspire much confidence. Before the Seahawks’ Week 8 bye, Darnold was the QB13 in overall fantasy scoring. Across his last four games, he averaged 274 passing yards, 2.3 touchdowns, and 20.1 fantasy points per game, hitting 20-plus in consecutive outings.
His most recent performance against Houston was disappointing, just 213 yards, one touchdown, and two turnovers, but that was against one of the league’s top pass defenses. The good news is that Week 9 brings a much softer matchup.
Washington has allowed the sixth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks this season, giving up 265.6 passing yards, two touchdowns, and 21.1 fantasy points per game over its last five contests before facing Kansas City.
With a friendly upcoming schedule that includes Washington, Arizona, Tennessee, and Minnesota, Darnold should be viewed as a low-end starter in most formats. He’s a safe add for around 5% of your remaining FAB, especially for fantasy managers seeking stability at the position.
Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins
After an erratic stretch, Tua Tagovailoa finally gave fantasy managers a reason to smile in Week 8. He threw for 205 yards and four touchdowns in a 34–10 win over Atlanta, totaling 24.2 fantasy points without committing a turnover. Tagovailoa’s command of the offense looked as crisp as it has all season, connecting with four different receivers for scores.
While his season has featured wild swings, four games of 19.7 or more fantasy points and three below 8.6, the Dolphins’ upcoming schedule gives him a chance to regain relevance.
The Ravens have surrendered the fourth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this year, and their banged-up secondary is especially vulnerable in coverage.
Managers looking for a short-term starter could use Tagovailoa this week, while those in deeper leagues might stash him for the favorable stretch after Miami’s Week 11 bye. With matchups against Washington, New Orleans, and the Jets ahead, Tagovailoa remains a worthwhile speculative add for 1% of your FAB. If you can handle the volatility, he’s capable of another top-10 fantasy week.
Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers
Aaron Rodgers isn’t winning games the way he once did, but his fantasy consistency has quietly made him one of the best deep-league options available. The four-time MVP has scored at least 12 fantasy points in every game this season, and he’s trending up with 18, 25, and 17 points across his last three outings.
Rodgers has completed 68% of his passes for 234.3 yards and 2.7 touchdowns per game during that stretch, and he’s been turnover-free over his past two.
Facing Indianapolis this week, he’ll see a Colts defense that’s allowed over 21 fantasy points to four of six opposing quarterbacks not named Cam Ward. Rodgers’ safe floor and strong supporting cast make him a viable option for anyone streaming quarterbacks or dealing with bye-week issues.
The Steelers’ schedule also helps his case. With several bottom-half pass defenses still on tap, Rodgers could provide multiple steady weeks of production. For managers in need of a reliable, if unspectacular, option, Rodgers is a solid pickup who can bridge the gap until your starter returns.
More quarterbacks to consider: J.J. McCarthy, MIN; Geno Smith, LV; Cam Ward, TEN; Michael Penix Jr., ATL