Ranking NFL Offenses: New York Jets
With the 2025 NFL Draft now in the rearview mirror, the fantasy football picture is starting to sharpen as we inch closer to training camp, preseason action, and the official kickoff of the new season.
In this series, we’ll rank the league’s most fantasy-friendly offenses from top to bottom. Some teams, like the star-studded Philadelphia Eagles—powered by Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, and A.J. Brown—are poised to light up the scoreboard, while others, such as the New Orleans Saints, appear ill-equipped to generate consistent fantasy production.
Each team’s outlook will be evaluated through a fantasy lens by breaking down key skill-position players: the quarterback, starting and backup running backs, top three wideouts, tight end, and a flex-worthy pass-catcher. In this edition, we dive into the outlook for Justin Fields and the New York Jets.
New York Jets Starting Offense:
QB Justin Fields
RB1 Breece Hall
RB2 Braelon Allen
WR1 Garrett Wilson
WR2 Allen Lazard
WR3 Josh Reynolds
TE Mason Taylor
WR4 Tyler Johnson
27. New York Jets Fantasy Football Outlook:
It’s a new era in New York as the Jets moved on from Aaron Rodgers and brought in veteran signal-caller Justin Fields. Fields should provide New York with an offensive spark plug given his dual-threat prowess. He’s not the best quarterback in real life but we’ve seen Fields produce difference-maker stats in Chicago and Pittsburgh. Despite going 4-2 with the Steelers last year, Fields was eventually replaced by Russell Wilson. Although he only had five passing touchdowns, he took care of the football, committing just one interception, and scored an additional five times on the ground. After accumulating just 11.9 fantasy points in Week 1 and 11.4 points in Week 2, Fields delivered solid stats over the next month (18.4, 32.0, 15.9, 23.7). After bolstering the offensive line with Armand Membou with the No. 7 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Fields is poised for a breakout campaign in New York. I expect him to finish the season as a top-10 quarterback.
Despite some smoke regarding a potential trade, it seems like Breece Hall will remain a member of the Jets for at least one more season. Despite being selected in the first round of many fantasy leagues, Hall failed to live up to expectations in 2024, finishing as the RB16 in PPR formats. He accumulated 876 rushing yards on 209 carries with just five rushing touchdowns. His pass-catching prowess saved his season as he added 483 receiving yards on 57 receptions for another three scores. However, ball security was an issue as he lost six fumbles in 16 games. Hall should benefit from the influx of talent on the offensive line but he’s no longer a top-10 running back in the fantasy football community. He’s a fringe RB1 at best, though he does wreak of upside due to his home run ability.
In the wide receiver room, Garrett Wilson leads the way. Despite inconsistent play from Aaron Rodgers and a midseason trade that brought in DaVante Adams, Wilson still finished as the WR10 overall in PPR formats. He caught 101 passes for 1,063 yards and seven touchdowns. With Adams now in Los Angeles, Wilson will be Fields’ go-to option, but he’s going to need to score more touchdowns if he wants to build on last season’s success. Given New York’s propensity for running the football and what should be an improved defense, I’m not sure I’m buying Wilson this preseason. That being said, it's hard to envision him not dominating the target share. I expect him to finish outside the top 12 wide receivers, though he’s still a more-than-serviceable WR2 on fantasy rosters.
Outside of Wilson, Allen Lazard, Josh Reynolds, and Tyler Johnson should all be considered afterthoughts, which is exactly why the Jets are ranked as the sixth-worst offense heading into the 2025 fantasy football season. That being said, they did invest a second-round draft pick in LSU tight end Mason Taylor, who has a great chance at producing TE1 numbers in his rookie campaign considering Fields has historically leaned on his tight ends (see: Cole Kmet, TE7 in 2022). A fluid athlete with elite pedigree (son of Jason Taylor, nephew of Zach Thomas), Taylor boasts soft hands, smooth movement, and untapped upside as a route runner.
Overall, this Jets offense is trending up—Fields' rushing upside, combined with playmakers like Hall, Wilson, and Taylor, gives New York multiple viable fantasy starters heading into 2025.
