Ranking Fantasy Football Offenses: New England Patriots
With the 2025 NFL Draft now in the rearview mirror, the fantasy football picture is starting to sharpen as we inch closer to training camp, preseason action, and the official kickoff of the new season.
In this series, we’ll rank the league’s most fantasy-friendly offenses from top to bottom. Some teams, like the star-studded Philadelphia Eagles—powered by Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, and A.J. Brown—are poised to light up the scoreboard, while others, such as the New Orleans Saints, appear ill-equipped to generate consistent fantasy production.
Each team’s outlook will be evaluated through a fantasy lens by breaking down key skill-position players: the quarterback, starting and backup running backs, top three wideouts, tight end, and a flex-worthy pass-catcher. In this edition, we dive into the outlook for Drake Maye and the New England Patriots.
New England Patriots Starting Offense:
QB Drake Maye
RB1 TreyVeyon Henderson
RB2 Rhamondre Stevenson
WR1 Stefon Diggs
WR2 DeMario Douglas
WR3 Kyle Williams
TE Hunter Henry
WR4 Kayshon Boutte
24. New England Patriots Fantasy Football Outlook
In his rookie campaign, Drake Maye failed to generate difference-maker stats, averaging a meager 13.6 fantasy points per game, finishing as the QB22 overall. In 13 games, he totaled 2,276 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. However, he added 421 rushing yards on 54 carries (7.8 YPC) and scored two more touchdowns using his legs. New England struggled to protect Maye, which is why they invested a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft in LSU’s Will Campbell. Campbell will provide the franchise quarterback with a shield that should offer much better protection in 2025.
The Patriots also added more playmakers into the mix, including Stefon Diggs via free agency and TreyVeyon Henderson and Kyle Williams via the draft.
The backfield split between Henderson and Rhamondre Stevenson should be interesting. Last season, Stevenson was the primary back and finished as the RB28 in PPR formats. He turned 207 carries into 801 rushing yards (3.7 YPC) and seven touchdowns. In the passing game, he corralled 33 receptions for 168 receiving yards and one more trip to the end zone. Last season, Antonio Gibson was in the mix during New England’s running game struggles but he won’t factor much into the equation after the Patriots invested a second-round pick in the standout running back out of Ohio State.
While Stevenson will likely begin the season as the starter, Henderson should eclipse him on the depth chart by the end of the season, especially if he continues to struggle with ball security. The rookie is going to be particularly valuable in PPR formats due to his ability to catch passes and make defenders miss in open space. Henderson will provide Maye with a security blanket in the flat and should catch at least 50 passes in his rookie season.
Last season, he totaled 1,016 rushing yards on 144 carries (7.1 yards per attempt) and 10 touchdowns. He also caught 27 passes for 284 receiving yards and one additional score. While I wouldn’t expect him to be a workhorse in Year 1, he is the most talented back on this roster and GM Eliot Wolf views him as a three-down back. Henderson should be the starter by the midway point of the season. He’s definitely a rookie to target in fantasy drafts and should see his ADP rise as we inch closer to Week 1.
The Patriots added Diggs to a very underwhelming group of wide receivers. The veteran will easily be the WR1 despite his injury-plagued season in Houston last year. He still averaged a solid 15.2 fantasy points per game and should be the primary chain mover in New England’s passing game. DeMario Douglas, Williams, and Kayshon Boutte round out the receiver corps and out of the three, Williams is the guy I would be most interested in heading into the 2025 fantasy football season. Although he’s a bit raw, he has a Jameson Williams feel to him and is a home run threat every time he steps onto the field. He ran a 4.43 40-yard dash and can take the top off of opposing defenses. I expect him to develop a rapport with Maye fairly quickly.
At the tight end position, Hunter Henry offers a reasonable floor, though his upside is limited given New England’s propensity to run the football and the addition of more playmakers. Henry may not generate as many targets as he did last year, but he’s still Maye’s No. 2 target. Last season, the big tight end finished as the TE12 in PPR formats. He tallied 66 receptions for 674 yards and two touchdowns. I’d expect to see an uptick in touchdowns as the Patriots should be more competitive this season. However, I'd anticipate a decline in opportunities and receptions. For that reason, he's outside of the TE1 conversation, hovering around the TE20 in PPR formats.
New England Patriot To Target: RB TreyVeyon Henderson
New England Patriot To Avoid: RB Rhamondre Stevenson
Ultimately, the Patriots have improved their offense from last season but they still rank in the bottom-third of the NFL in terms of fantasy football friendly environments. We will need to see a massive leap from Maye and the passing game if New England wants to be a team that can support multiple fantasy football stars. As of now, I wouldn't rank any of their running backs or wide receivers within the top 20 at the position, though Henderson is close. Maye is in the QB2 conversation and Henry is unlikely to replicate his 2024 production, landing him outside the top 12 tight ends.
