Ranking the Top Rookie Fantasy Football Players From the 2026 NFL Draft

No one should depend on rookies to carry them during the fantasy football season, but they sure can help. The roles of rookies have vastly increased over the years and many have come in and contributed from day one. Some of them hit the proverbial "rookie wall" while others still deliver big production and efficiency for their owners from week to week. There are a few things fantasy owners should consider when drafting rookie players. Will they have a clear path to a starting position? What role are they expected to be given, and how effective will they be? Will they receive enough touches to make a difference? Dealing with rookies in fantasy football takes patience, but the wait could be well worth the return on investment if your season concludes with a championship. Here are my top five offensive rookies from the 2026 NFL Draft.

1. Jeremiyah Love, Arizona Cardinals ADP (23)

Arguably the most popular offensive rookie in his class, Love is expected to have a huge statistical season as the Cardinals' lead back. The team's depth at the position is quite impressive with the likes of James Conner, Tyler Allgeier and Trey Benson competing for touches. The rotation of backs will help keep Love fresh since he is expected to handle the bulk of the workload. The downside is losing valuable goal-line carries to the other backs, which will have a negative effect on his total TDs. If history is any indication, new offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett's offensive scheme relies heavily on outside zone running concepts, which fits Love's running style.

Jeremiyah Love fantasy outlook after the NFL Draft



When are you drafting him this year? pic.twitter.com/qpbeRjsCCX — PFF Fantasy (@PFF_Fantasy) April 26, 2026

He is also a great route runner who is capable of running wheel routes and catching screen passes. That's where Love should rack up points in PPR and standard formats, especially since the Cardinals' quarterback situation is unsettled. He will likely be the main check-down option for whoever is under center and get plenty of opportunities for yards after the catch (YAC) with his game-breaking speed. Love's college profile shows that his tackle-breaking ability should translate immediately as he is expected to be among the league leaders in that category. He could accumulate anywhere from 80 to 90 +missed tackles forced, which would give Love elite status as a fantasy running back.

2. Carnell Tate, Tennessee Titans ADP (60)

The Titans were in dire need of a WR1 for their young, talented quarterback. The decision to draft Carnell Tate in the first round solidified him as Cam Ward's top target entering the season. During his time at Ohio State, Tate had the luxury of playing alongside the likes of Jeremiah Smith, Emeka Egbuka and Marvin Harrison Jr. All eyes will be on Tate to see if he adapts to the different coverages he will see. Will he be able to create the separation needed when he faces elite defensive backs?

Tennessee Titans wider receiver Carnell Tate (14) is expected to be the Titans WR1, which makes him a high-value target in fantasy football. Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

He's competing in the AFC South, where he can look forward to seeing Derek Stingley Jr., Sauce Gardner and Travis Hunter twice a year. Tate is considered a top-30 WR in most formats, but he does come with risks. Tate's progress is tied to Ward's development, and if the second-year signal-caller struggles, it could negatively affect Tate's fantasy numbers.

3. Makai Lemon, Philadelphia Eagles ADP (73)

With DeVonta Smith entrenched as the top receiver in Philadelphia, the door is left wide open for one of their young players. The Eagles selected Lemon in the 1st round, and if he can create chemistry and consistency with Jalen Hurts during training camp, he can become an underrated fantasy star. He comes in as a polished route-runner, which was one of his many strong suits coming out of USC. He can also line up in the slot and could also be useful on gadget plays the Eagles love to use. That would give Lemon value in the rushing categories as well. He has a major opportunity to earn a major role in Philly's offense after star receiver A.J. Brown was traded earlier this offseason.

The obvious conclusion to Makai Lemon to the Eagles is that AJ Brown is going to another team and Devonta Smith is going to the 🚀. But what is Lemon's fantasy value & the rest of Philly? #FFHappyHour @croucherJD @LordDontLose @rotoworld_fb pic.twitter.com/t0QYaIFQM5 — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) April 24, 2026

According to Reddit/DynastyFF.com, Lemon should be considered a steal in PPR leagues when we consider his yards per route run (YPPR) during his tenure with the Trojans. His 2.8% career drop rate and 26.3% missed tackles forced per reception give Lemon a strong analytical profile and makes him a solid candidate to be the first rookie receiver taken in fantasy drafts.

4. Jadarian Price, Seattle Seahawks ADP (61)

Price finds himself in a fortunate situation in Seattle. Not only was he drafted by the defending Super Bowl champions, but he comes in as a possible replacement for Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III. Talk about big shoes to fill. The job is Price's to lose as Zach Charbonnet recovers from injury and likely won't return until the middle of the season. The Seahawks don't have quality depth, and it remains a mystery as to whether Price can handle a full workload. He served as Love's backup at Notre Dame, but was able to showcase enough to impress NFL scouts.

New Seahawks offensive coordinator Brian Fleury served as the running game coordinator for the 49ers and is expected to bring the same zone-blocking concepts which caters to Price's strengths. He displays big-play ability in college as 24 of his total 113 carries went for ten yards or more, giving him an explosive run rate of 21.2%. Price would be an ideal pick as the second rookie running back off the board behind his former college teammate. His skills translate better in either standard or half-PPR formats due to his nose for the end zone. Unless the Seahawks plan on expanding his role as a receiver out of the backfield, his ceiling will be capped since he's unproven as a pass-catcher.

5. Jordyn Tyson, New Orleans Saints ADP (71)

The Saints may have one of the best WR duos in the NFL after they drafted Tyson. He should fit right in with Kellen Moore's scheme and should have plenty of success playing alongside All-Pro WR Chris Olave. With the addition of Tyson, opposing defenses will have to pick their poison. If they decide to assign the top defensive back to guard Olave, who does that leave for Tyson? That would allow him to have a lot of single coverage, and the fact that he can line up either inside or out will create mismatches for him to exploit.

During his final season at Arizona State, Tyson commanded a massive 11.1 targets per game, which is one of the biggest indicators that a receiver isn't just getting open through scheme design, but is winning individual matchups. We can also expect Moore to utilize Tyson in the red zone. With his elite timing and body control, he is capable of winning contested 50/50 balls, which elevates his ceiling in half-PPR and standard formats.

6. Sadiq, New York Jets ADP (156)

The Jets drafted one of the more athletic tight ends the league has seen in a while in Sadiq. He was underutilized in the Ducks' run-heavy offense, but was still able to put up numbers good enough to catch the attention of NFL scouts. Sadiq ran a blazing 4.39 forty-yard dash at the NFL Combine, which is very fast for any NFL player. A tight end with that kind of speed will be a nightmare matchup for linebackers and safeties alike, proving that he has big-play ability.

TRUE/FALSE - Kenyon Sadiq finishes as a Top-12 fantasy TE in 2026. pic.twitter.com/jyMRTRNAIP — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) April 30, 2026

Expect the Jets to use him in a lot of two-tight-end sets, and he should be heavily involved in the passing game, especially in the red zone. Standing at 6'3 and 241 pounds, he will make defenders hate to challenge him for contested catches at the back of the end zone, making him a legit candidate to score double-digit TDs. Sadiq could be a perfect buy-low TE in dynasty and keeper leagues.