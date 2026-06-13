Early Signs Point to Major Role for Rookie Jadarian Price With Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks selected Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price in the first round to ignite a spark with versatility in the offense.

Price was selected just weeks after the team saw Kenneth Walker III leave in free agency for the Kansas City Chiefs, so filling that position was a big priority for general manager John Schneider. During the team's mandatory mini camp, Price proved why the first-round pick was worth it to select him.

"Head coach Mike Macdonald told me all the athletic things they expected from Price: the speed, the balance, the cutting ability, he has shown all offseason," ESPN reporter Steve Wyche said.

"What they weren't expecting was the receiving ability. He only had 15 catches in three seasons at Notre Dame. Macdonald said not only is he catching the screens and dump-offs, but he's tracking the ball on intermediate and deep routes, and that is something they may be able to add to that new offense when it comes to Price."

Seahawks rookie RB Jadarian Price will have a lot to fulfill replacing Kenneth Walker, and so far this offseason, he has shown promise. The bonus to this report was finally getting to work with the legendary @HannahStormESPN. pic.twitter.com/zX520gLHkA — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) June 10, 2026

Jadarian Price Making an Impact Early For Seahawks

Price still has a long way to go before getting reps in the starting lineup. During most of minicamp, George Holani was getting the first-string snaps at running back.

The key for Price will be retaining these skills when the lights get brighter. He'll have to prove that he can compete at a high level when training camp comes around, pads come on, the preseason begins, and most importantly in the regular season when the games truly count.

New offensive coordinator Brian Fleury wants to dominate on the ground, so having a top-tier running back is important for the unit's execution. Price is being asked to take on a massive undertaking in his first season.

It's one thing to showcase these skills in minicamp with little to no pressure, but it's another to do it when it truly counts. The Seahawks have faith Price can eventually become the running back to lead their offense, but they will need to take baby steps with him, as they've done.

Price will compete alongside Holani and former Green Bay Packers running back Emanuel Wilson, who signed with the team during free agency this offseason, to determine who will be the starting running back. The advantage leans toward Price, but the job won't be given to him — he will have to earn it.

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