Rest of Season Fantasy Football Rankings: Bucky Irving Rises, Lamar Jackson Falls
We are now heading into the final stretch of the fantasy football season. If you haven't already, it is time to start thinking about the end of the regular season and the fantasy football playoffs. This is where we look towards all of that. These are our 2025 fantasy football rest-of-season rankings.
Lamar Jackson Continues To Fall In Quarterback Rankings
There were some massive shakeups among the fantasy quarterbacks this week. Despite his miserable game on Thursday Night Football, Josh Allen still stays in the top spot, as that game is simply viewed as an outlier performance. However, the same can't be said for Lamar Jackson.
Jackson has not looked right since returning from injury a few weeks back. He's not mobile, and the entire offense is suffering as he tries to play through an injury in an attempt to get the Baltimore Ravens into the playoffs. As of now, he is our fantasy QB6 for the remainder of the season. The biggest jump of the week comes from Joe Burrow, who is now our QB5, as he is expected to be back in either Week 13 or Week 14.
Josh Jacobs, Kenneth Walker Jump Up Running Back Rankings
There weren't a ton of shakeups near the top of the running back rankings. Josh Jacobs jumps eight spots back into the top 10. He almost suited up in Week 12, so we expect him back in Week 13. Bucky Irving is another running back we expect back soon, and he jumps back into the top 15.
We are less confident in his Week 13 return, but are hopeful. After looking like the clear RB1 in Seattle this week, Kenneth Walker III climbs back up into the RB2 range. As you go down the rankings, there is a ton of movement in the RB3 and flex range.
Ja'Marr Chases Rises, Drake London Falls In Wide Receiver Rankings
With Joe Burrow on his way back in Cincinnati, Ja'Marr Chase returning from suspension, and Tee Higgins dealing with a concussion, Chase is now our WR1 overall, just ahead of Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Rookie Tet McMillan made a big jump into the WR1 conversation as the WR11 overall. We also Drake London drop out of the WR1s due to his injury, which could keep him out for multiple weeks beyond Week 12. There were a lot of slight adjustments to the fantasy wide receivers, but we don't see as many big jumps like we did with the running backs.
Brenton Strange Climbs Tight End Rankings
There was one thing that stands out with the tight end rankings, and it's Brenton Strange vaulting up the rankings, after returning in Week 12 and leading the Jacksonville Jaguars in both receptions and yards. Beyond that, the only significant jump is Taysom Hill, who is now a TE2. His value could jump even more with Alvin Kamara potentially sidelined for a while with a knee injury.