Jonathan Taylor Climbs Rest of Season Fantasy Football Rankings Heading Into Week 7
While it's important to always look at things week to week, we also have to have a long-term outlook on the rest of the season. These rankings do just that. These are our rest-of-season rankings for the remainder of the 2025 fantasy football season.
Jayden Daniels Jumps Jalen Hurts
The Philadelphia Eagles' offense has not looked good for a few weeks now. Saquon Barkley is on pace to rush for less than 1,000 yards this season, and Jalen Hurts can't seem to get on the same page as his star receivers, AJ Brown and Devonta Smith. This is something we saw from them when they collapsed in 2023 before bouncing back in 2024 to win the Super Bowl. For now, Hurts has fallen behind Daniels and is in danger of also falling behind Patrick Mahomes if things keep trending in the direction that they have been the past few weeks. That's more of a compliment to Mahomes, who gets star wide receiver Rashee Rice back this week, than a knock on Hurts, though. It will be interesting to see what happens with these quarterbacks moving forward.
Jonathan Taylor Climbs To The RB3 Spot
Jonathan Taylor has been dominant this season, and he has now moved into Jahmyr Gibbs territory in our ROS rankings. On top of his production, he has been seeing too much volume. He may surpass Gibbs as soon as next week, who is still in a split backfield with David Montgomery.
Rookie Cam Skattebo also jumped up to the RB13 spot with an injured Omarion Hampton and Bucky Irving sliding down the rankings a bit. We also saw a handful of other backs shuffled around this week.
Puka Nacua Falls From The Top Spot
Nacua suffered an injury in Week 6 and is expected to miss some time. We don't know the extent of the injury yet, but he's not expected to play in Week 7. That's enough to drop him below Amon-Ra St. Brown, Justin Jefferson, and Ceedee Lamb, who could be back this week. Other than that, there weren't any massive changes at wide receiver. Most wideouts have been pretty consistent this season, for better or for worse. However, there were a lot of injuries this week that could drastically change the rankings next week.
Top Tight End Continues To Slide
As Brock Bowers tries to heal up from a knee injury, he continues to slide down the rankings. He lands in the TE6 slot this week. Juwan Johnson also took a dip out of the top 10 after a two-target game and the return of Taysom Hill.