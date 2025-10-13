Josh Jacobs, Jahmyr Gibbs Offer the Top 5 Fantasy Football Offenses in NFL Week 7
Every single week we tune into the games and we see some massive output. In Week 5, we tried to project our top five offenses of the week. This is how we did: Broncos (13), Rams (17), Chargers (29), Cowboys (27), Eagles (17). I will be the first to say that Week 6 was my worst week of the year. However, one week must take that title. We look towards a much more foreseeable Week 7. Look for these teams to have reasonable high-scoring output.
1. Kansas City Chiefs (Vs LVR)
The Chiefs finally showed their true colors against the Lions on Sunday Night. They won that game comfortably, 30-17. They now get Rashee Rice back and they should continue their upturn back towards a Super Bowl run. The Chiefs will host the Raiders in Arrowhead and it should be a blowout, as the books projected The Chiefs are implied to win by 12.5 Points and by scoring 29 Points.
Stock Watch: High on Patrick Mahomes, Isiah Pacheco, Xavier Worthy, Rashee Rice
2. Washington Commanders (@ DAL)
If you are playing the Cowboys, you will be on this list. They continue to look awful on defense. There is zero reason for me to believe that Dallas will get better on that side of the ball. They allowed 30 points to a mediocre Panthers team. They now face a top five offense in Washington that has Jayden Daniels back.
Stock Watch: High on Jayden Daniels, Jacory Croskey-Merritt
3. Green Bay Packers (@ ARZ)
If we have any concerns about Green Bay, it will be their defense. Their offense looks to be getting better as Matthew Golden had his best game of the year in Week 5 with 86 Yards. We get a dome this week and the Packers are projected easy winners. They are implied to score 25.5 Points. Meanwhile, Kyler Murray may remain out for the Cardinals.
Stock Watch: Up on Jordan Love, High on Josh Jacobs
4. Detroit Lions (Vs TB)
Sunday Night Football proved what we all kind of knew. The Lions are not the same team outdoors and on the road. There is just something about them that looks mediocre when they leave the Motor City. Luckily for Detroit, they have one extra day of preparation as they host the Buccaneers at home next Monday. This is the best offense in football at home. Tampa Bay has not been bad, but they are by no means an elite defense. This is a midpack unit that will get beat up.
Stock Watch: High on Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams
5. Dallas Cowboys (Vs WSH)
As they may get beat up on defense, they may also rack it up on offense. The Cowboys have a top three offense in football and they do it both on the ground and through the air. Looking ahead, they may also get back CeeDee Lamb. If they do not, George Pickens is still the WR6 in Fantasy Football and looking absolutely awesome. This duo will likely finish the year as one of the best units, if not the best unit if football.
Stock Watch: MVP-Caliber on Dak Prescott, Up on Javonte Williams, George Pickens, Jake Ferguson