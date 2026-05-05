Rhamondre Stevenson Is More Than Just a Handcuff in 2026 Fantasy Football
Many fantasy managers assumed Rhamondre Stevenson would fade into irrelevance after New England drafted TreVeyon Henderson, but the veteran quietly reminded everyone he still belongs in fantasy conversations. With standalone value and league-winning upside if Henderson misses time, Stevenson may be the most valuable handcuff on 2026 draft boards.
Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots
The fantasy market was ready to put Stevenson out to pasture in 2025 after New England drafted the explosive TreVeyon Henderson. After a relatively quiet first 10 games (101/324/3 with 20 catches for 214 yards and no touchdowns on 12.1 touches per game), Stevenson was the better running back on the Patriots over their final eight games.
He missed three games midseason, along with only 22 snaps in Week 12, allowing Henderson (65/330/4 – 5.1 yards per carry with 13 catches for 81 yards and one score) to strut his stuff. Stevenson made big plays in the run game (5.7 yards per carry) and catching the ball (10.7 YPC) over his final 111 touches, leading to him scoring 141.30 fantasy points in PPR formats over eight matchups (87/496/4 with 24 catches for 257 yards and three scores).
For the year, New England gave him 225 touches over his 14 full games, leading to 1,281 combined yards with 10 touchdowns and 43 catches. He finished 24th in fantasy points (181.80) in PPR formats, but averaged 12.84 fantasy points over his 14 best games, painting a mid-tier RB2 outcome. On the downside, Stevenson had three more lost fumbles (six over the past two seasons – 10 total), but none came after Week 5.
Rhamondre Stevneson 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Fantasy Outlook: The bottom line with Stevenson is that he does a lot of things well while bringing power and some elusiveness for a big back to the Patriots’ run game. Last year, Stevenson gained 20 yards or more on a career-high 12 plays. He also has 18 scores over his previous 33 matchups.
In the early draft season, Stevenson comes off the board as mid-tier RB3 with an ADP of 89, 36 spots higher than TreVeyon Henderson (53). To be a winning fantasy investment in 2026, Stevenson will need to score more than 10.00 fantasy points per game in PPR leagues. He may be challenging to time, but Stevenson could work as a cheat RB2 for a wide receiver strong team build. Let’s go with 1,000 combined yards with eight to 10 touchdowns and 30 catches, making him a backend RB2.
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With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.Follow Shawn__Childs