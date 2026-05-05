Rhamondre Stevenson Is More Than Just a Handcuff in 2026 Fantasy Football

Many fantasy managers assumed Rhamondre Stevenson would fade into irrelevance after New England drafted TreVeyon Henderson, but the veteran quietly reminded everyone he still belongs in fantasy conversations. With standalone value and league-winning upside if Henderson misses time, Stevenson may be the most valuable handcuff on 2026 draft boards.

Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots

The fantasy market was ready to put Stevenson out to pasture in 2025 after New England drafted the explosive TreVeyon Henderson. After a relatively quiet first 10 games (101/324/3 with 20 catches for 214 yards and no touchdowns on 12.1 touches per game), Stevenson was the better running back on the Patriots over their final eight games.

He missed three games midseason, along with only 22 snaps in Week 12, allowing Henderson (65/330/4 – 5.1 yards per carry with 13 catches for 81 yards and one score) to strut his stuff. Stevenson made big plays in the run game (5.7 yards per carry) and catching the ball (10.7 YPC) over his final 111 touches, leading to him scoring 141.30 fantasy points in PPR formats over eight matchups (87/496/4 with 24 catches for 257 yards and three scores).

For the year, New England gave him 225 touches over his 14 full games, leading to 1,281 combined yards with 10 touchdowns and 43 catches. He finished 24th in fantasy points (181.80) in PPR formats, but averaged 12.84 fantasy points over his 14 best games, painting a mid-tier RB2 outcome. On the downside, Stevenson had three more lost fumbles (six over the past two seasons – 10 total), but none came after Week 5.

Rhamondre Stevenson all the way for his 3rd TD of the day!



MIAvsNE on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/TVDFICTHCZ — NFL (@NFL) January 4, 2026

Rhamondre Stevneson 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: The bottom line with Stevenson is that he does a lot of things well while bringing power and some elusiveness for a big back to the Patriots’ run game. Last year, Stevenson gained 20 yards or more on a career-high 12 plays. He also has 18 scores over his previous 33 matchups.

In the early draft season, Stevenson comes off the board as mid-tier RB3 with an ADP of 89, 36 spots higher than TreVeyon Henderson (53). To be a winning fantasy investment in 2026, Stevenson will need to score more than 10.00 fantasy points per game in PPR leagues. He may be challenging to time, but Stevenson could work as a cheat RB2 for a wide receiver strong team build. Let’s go with 1,000 combined yards with eight to 10 touchdowns and 30 catches, making him a backend RB2.

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