Rome Odunze Headlines Five Must-Have Fantasy Football Breakout Wide Receivers for 2026
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Every fantasy football season, a handful of wide receivers make the leap from intriguing sleepers to league-winning stars. Whether due to an expanded role, improved quarterback play, or simply the natural progression that comes with experience, identifying these breakout candidates before the rest of your league can provide a massive edge on draft day.
Rome Odunze: WR, Chicago Bears
Role & Target Share: Odunze is positioned for a massive Year 3 surge following the departures of DJ Moore and Keenan Allen. He forms the core of Chicago's long-term passing game alongside Luther Burden III.
Red-Zone Threat: Primary high-leverage target inside the 20-yard line with double-digit touchdown upside, driven by his size and elite contested-catch ability.
Outlook: Growing chemistry with Caleb Williams and polished route-running make him the frontrunner to establish himself as the Bears' true WR1.
Jalen McMillan: WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Scheme Fit: McMillan should thrive playing in offensive coordinator Zac Robinson's downfield passing scheme, leveraging an average of nerarly 12 air yards per target to stretch defenses.
Red-Zone Reliability: McMillan displays natural end-zone instincts, strong ball skills, and high-trust chemistry with Baker Mayfield on scoring concepts.
Outlook: A reliable, high-upside downfield weapon with double-digit touchdown potential in fantasy formats.
Jayden Higgins: WR, Houston Texans
Skill Profile: Uses his physical frame, body control, and high-pointing ability to win 50/50 balls against smaller defensive backs rather than relying on speed.
Development Area: Needs to sharpen route breaks at the stem to consistently separate against tight NFL press-man coverage.
Outlook: A big-bodied perimeter target with immediate red-zone dominance, offering strong upside in dynasty formats.
Marvin Mims Jr.: WR, Denver Broncos
Playmaking Potential: Elite speed and deep-ball tracking allow him to consistently generate explosive 40-plus yard vertical plays and produce in out-of-structure situations.
Efficiency: Highly dynamic on limited touch counts, and does not require heavy target volume to deliver big fantasy performances as his role should expand.
Outlook: Excellent late-round target offering premium big-play upside in double-digit draft rounds.
Jack Bech: WR, Las Vegas Raiders
Opportunity & Competition: Enters the 2026 season under Klint Kubiak competing with Tre Tucker and Jalen Nailor for perimeter snaps on an unsettled depth chart.
Capital & Usage: Backed by 2nd-round draft capital, giving him a solid runway for expanded looks in 11-personnel sets (highlighted by a 6- catch, 50-yard performance against Denver in Week 14).
Outlook: A high-floor waiver watchlist candidate to monitor early in standard redraft leagues.
Tre Harris: WR, Los Angeles Chargers
Physical Profile: At 6'2" and 200 pounds, Harris offers an impressive catch radius and physical outside winning ability, pairing seamlessly with Justin Herbert's downfield awareness and aggressiveness.
Fantasy Ceiling: Enters his second season with legitimate WR2 upside and low-end WR1 ceiling if he secures primary perimeter targets on high-value passing downs.
Developmental Area: Must refine route consistency against press-man coverage to stay on the field in every situational package.
Keon Coleman: WR, Buffalo Bills
Red-Zone & Physical Profile: Boasts a massive catch radius and dominant red-zone presence. At 6'3 and 215 pounds, he possesses the physical tools to emerge as Buffalo's primary touchdown target at wide receiver.
QB Chemistry & Target Share: Tied directly to Josh Allen in a high-octane attack, another offseason together builds crucial chemistry. Coleman operates as the primary vertical and perimeter weapon with a clear path to dominating the team's target share.
Developmental Areas: Currently relies on heavily contested catches rather than creating clean, open separation. Refining his route-stem deception, footwork, and sink at the break point will allow him to win far more efficiently against quick NFL cornerbacks.
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Daniel Outerbridge covers the NBA, NFL, WNBA, and MLB with an emphasis on the numbers behind the game. His work breaks down player performance, team strategy, and emerging statistical trends to provide actionable insights for fans and fantasy players. Outerbridge has written for a myriad of other outlets including Anubis Sports and FanSided.