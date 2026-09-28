Fantasy Football Injury Impact: Breece Hall's MRI Update Clarifies Braelon Allen's Future Value

New York Jets fans, here is some good news. At least better-than-expected news. Breece Hall's injury is reported to be less severe than originally thought. He will miss time, but hopefully only a couple of weeks rather than a month-plus. Below, I analyze everything you must know and how it impacts this Jets offense for fantasy-relevant decision-making.

Fantasy Football Impact

What is known for certain is that Hall will not be playing in Week 4. In that case, Braelon Allen will act as the team's starting running back. While Isaiah Davis was active in Week 3, he saw zero rushing attempts. Allen had just 4, which was four more than his backup.

The early expectation is that Allen will command about 70% of the Jets' rushing offense. Davis may have anywhere from 15% to 30%. The balance goes to Geno Smith scrambles and various end-around plays.

Without Hall, Allen will likely rank as a low-end RB2 in Week 4 fantasy football. The volume goes a long way, but he lacks the general skill and pass-catching upside that make Hall a weekly top-10ish option.

The team will probably not change their pass and run rates much. They trust Allen to run the ball. He is a Jet for the third season now, the same amount of time as being Hall's RB2.

Allen must be targeted on your waiver wire. He is a prime option and the best of the week, even ahead of Ollie Gordon, who fills in for the ACL-torn De'Von Achane.

Breece Hall's New Injury Update

#Jets star RB Breece Hall, who suffered a quad injury in Sunday’s game, is considered week-to-week, per me and @AdamSchefter.



Hall received some good news after the MRI, as the injury isn’t as significant as feared. pic.twitter.com/MmAm4QsLYG — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 28, 2026

Aaron Glenn said that Hall's full update will not come until Wednesday, September 28. The above report can thus be taken with a grain of salt.

However, Rapaport is a high-caliber source, if not the best in the field. If he says that the result is promising, then it is. Hall's expected time missed originally ranged from 3 to 6 weeks. The best case now is that he only misses one or two games.

We cannot know for certain what Hall's timeline will be. That information will come on Wednesday. Stay tuned to social media and our injury page for updates later this week.

Of course, if you own Hall, you need a backup. If that depth chart of yours is shallow, the waiver wire offers little to be desired this week. In fact, the waiver wire is more attractive this week than it has been at any point this season.

The best running back streamers:

Braelon Allen (NYJ)

Ollie Gordon (MIA)

Emmanuel Wilson (SEA)

Kendre Miller (NO)

Jaylen Wright (MIA)

Allen and Gordon are the far-best pickups. They are projected to be their teams' starters in the coming week(s). Allen is better than Gordon, as there is an ongoing debate between Gordon and Wright. I believe Gordon commands the RB1 role given his superior usage in Week 3.

Wilson out-rushed Jadarian Price 9-to-5 in Week 3. Miller then expects to have 30-40% of the Saints' rushing offense, minus Travis Etienne Jr.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: