Week 3 Running Back Rankings & Projections: Ashton Jeanty Remains In RB1 Conversation
The top end of the running back pool delivered four of the top five fantasy scores in Week 2. Jonathan Taylor (29.50) was the best running back in PPR formats, followed by James Cook (26.50) and De’Von Achane (26.20). Christian McCaffrey (22.70) ranked fifth for the week.
Javonte Williams (25.00) is one of only three running backs to score over 20.00 fantasy points in back-to-back outings. Rhamondre Stevenson (21.20) stiff-armed TreVeyon Henderson (6.00) in the Patriots’ second game. Kenneth Walker (18.80) was out-snapped by Zach Charbonnet 36 to 23, but won the fantasy point battle 18.80 to 1.00.
Here’s the top 12 running back rankings in PPR formats after two games:
- James Cook (47.70)
- Christian McCaffrey (45.90)
- Javonte Williams (45.40)
- Bijan Robinson (44.20)
- De’Von Achane (42.70)
- Jonathan Taylor (42.30)
- Chuba Hubbard (36.60)
- Saquan Barkley (35.80)
- Travis Etienne (35.50)
- Jahmyr Gibbs (34.40)
- Bucky Irving (32.60)
- Derrick Henry (32.50)
Running Back Bust of the Week
Zach Charbonnet, Seattle Seahawks
For the second week in a row, a Seattle running back wins the bust of the week. The fantasy market was giddy about Charbonnet’s direction in Week 1 (12/47/1), especially when he was the first handcuff running back drafted in most fantasy leagues in 2025. Seattle gave him 15 rushes, but he gained only 10 yards with no targets. After two weeks of action, Charbonnet has yet to see a ball thrown his way, which is surprising considering his success in this area last season (42/340/1).
Runner Ups: Derrick Henry (2.30), Jacory Croskey-Merritt (1.70), Aaron Jones (2.30), RJ Harvey (3.40), and Omarion Hampton (3.50).
Each week, I’ll release my weekly depth charts and projections on Wednesday, with a neutral eye that is dictated by hinting stats from previous results or in-season injuries. These statistics represent baseline outlooks, with their potential already factored in. Touchdowns create impact scores and winning fantasy days, especially in non-PPR formats. Who scores them each week is the Holy Grail that the fantasy market searches for weekly.
My projections will be sorted into rankings, which won’t look anything close to the weekly consensus. My man, Matt Brandon, is in charge of finding a balance between my player outlooks and the public view of each week's rankings.
Week 3 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings And Projections Preview
Here’s a look at our opening Week 3 top 12 running back projections:
Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons
Robinson looks locked and loaded for a special season. Two weeks into the year, he has gained over 100 yards receiving and rushing in two starts while averaging 21.5 touches a game. Last year, Robinson scored four times in two matchups against the Panthers, leading to 277 combined yards and five catches. Carolina struggled again with running backs over the first two games (42/236/2 – 5.6 YPR with nine catches for 65 yards on 11 targets).
Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders
The Jeanty fantasy hype ended last week when the Raiders rotated in Zamir White (21) and Dylan Laube (12) for 33 snaps. They stole six touches for 30 yards and four catches, removing the Raiders’ rookie running back from workhorse status (11/43 with three catches for one yard) for at least one game. It’s not a great look for his long-term fantasy value, but Jeanty still owns the talent card to shine down the road. I tapered back his touches this week, and my love for his ceiling is waning.
He still ranks in the top 12 running backs despite the Commanders’ defending the position well over their first two matchups (42/163/1 with seven catches for 50 yards on 11 targets.
Week 3 Fantasy Football Running Back Projections
