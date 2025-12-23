Week 17 Updated Running Back Rankings: Michael Carter, Rhamondre Stevenson Rise

It’s hard to believe, but we’ve reached the finish line. Welcome to Week 17—the final chapter of the fantasy football season, where championships are decided and second guesses live forever.

For all the talk about the NFL becoming a quarterback- and wide receiver-driven league, 2025 has delivered a familiar reminder to fantasy managers: elite running backs still tilt the scales. The only player to outscore Josh Allen this season isn’t another quarterback or a superstar wideout—it’s Christian McCaffrey. In PPR formats, Jahmyr Gibbs and Jonathan Taylor sit alongside CMC above WR1 Puka Nacua on the scoring leaderboard, with Bijan Robinson and De’Von Achane also cracking the top 10 overall. Five of the top nine fantasy scorers this season are running backs, a reality that cuts through all the noise.

The league may be airing it out more than ever, but when a fantasy title is on the line, the path to a championship still runs right through the backfield.

Best Running Backs in Week 16

Week 16 delivered the kind of chaos that defines the fantasy football playoffs. The leaderboard featured plenty of familiar stars, but it also welcomed a handful of mid-tier surprises, waiver-wire heroes, and a few big-name disappointments, all while late-season injuries continued to reshape the landscape. Chase Brown stole the show, piling up 107 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns to finish as the top running back in PPR formats with 32.9 fantasy points. Only two others cracked the 30-point mark—Christian McCaffrey, because of course, and rookie breakout Ashton Jeanty. Bijan Robinson (29.8) and Jaylen Warren (29.1) rounded out an explosive top five.

Warren’s dominance against Detroit wasn’t the only Steelers storyline worth noting. Kenneth Gainwell also muscled his way into the Week 16 top 10, highlighted by one of the most absurd touchdown catches you’ll see all season. Just weeks ago, Gainwell was sitting untouched on waiver wires in most leagues. Now, he’s staring down must-start status in fantasy championship lineups. That’s the NFL in a nutshell—blink, and everything changes.

Tyjae Spears added another reminder that late-season pickups still matter. The Titans’ backup finished as the RB12 after racking up 105 total yards and a touchdown, good for a season-high 21.5 fantasy points. While he’s not a lock for championship lineups, managers searching for a Flex option could do far worse.

Week 17 Running Back Preview

If this season has taught fantasy managers anything, it’s that championships aren’t won solely by stars. More often than not, it’s the RB2 or Flex decision that swings a matchup. Week 16 was a perfect example—while studs largely held serve, the real difference-makers came from benches and waiver claims that caught fire at exactly the right time.

Even this late in the year, impact running backs can still be found. With bye weeks in the rearview mirror and every team in action, volume and opportunity matter more than ever.

So as the fantasy football championship kicks off on Christmas Day—featuring marquee matchups like Cowboys at Commanders, Lions at Vikings, and Broncos at Chiefs—it’s time to lock in those final decisions. Let’s break down the most notable running backs and where they land in our Week 17 fantasy football rankings.

Start Michael Carter in a Juicy Week 17 Matchup

Arizona Cardinals running back Michael Carter (22) walks on the field during practice beore the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Cardinals’ backfield has been a complete mess in 2025. Since James Conner went down with a season-ending injury, Arizona has struggled to get much production in between the tackles. Trey Benson was poised for a large role but his own knee injury back in Week 4 prematurely ended his season. Since then, it’s been the Bam Knight show. But with Knight being shut down for the season, Michael Carter has risen to the top of the depth chart.

In the last two games, Carter has tallied 121 rushing yards on 25 carries and has caught four of his six targets for an additional 38 yards through the air. While he hasn’t scored a touchdown since Week 5, the immense volume is encouraging.

In Week 17, the Cardinals will take on a Cincinnati Bengals defense that has allowed more fantasy points to opposing running backs than any other team in the NFL. Carter should be viewed as a solid RB2 in the fantasy football championships, something nobody was anticipating prior to the season.

Fantasy Managers Can No Longer Lean On Breece Hall

New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) rushes the ball against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at MetLife Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Jets have made a clear effort to funnel touches toward Breece Hall down the stretch, but the results haven’t matched the workload. Over the past three games, the former star has been held below double-digit fantasy production each week, often swallowed up before he can get going behind an offensive line that’s offered very few running lanes. During that stretch, Hall has managed just 2.9 yards per carry, a stark contrast to the explosiveness fantasy managers are used to seeing.

There’s little reason to expect a turnaround this week. New England remains one of the league’s toughest matchups for running backs, allowing the fourth-fewest fantasy points at the position. If the Patriots control the game as projected, the Jets could again pivot to Isaiah Davis in catch-up mode, leaving Hall with another long, uphill afternoon and fantasy managers bracing for more disappointment.

Rhamondre Stevenson is a Must-Start if TreVeyon Henderson is Inactive

Rhamondre Stevenson’s night took a sharp turn once TreVeyon Henderson was forced to exit with a concussion, and the Patriots wasted no time leaning on their veteran back. From that point forward, Stevenson became the engine of the offense, finishing with 78 total yards on 10 touches while finding the end zone and cashing in a two-point conversion for good measure.

Henderson’s availability for this week remains uncertain, but if he can’t clear protocol, Stevenson lands in an ideal setup. New England showed complete trust in him after the injury, keeping him on the field for every running back snap the rest of the way. Even with another back likely active, the workload projects to be overwhelmingly Stevenson’s, and the matchup only sweetens the deal.

The Jets are bleeding production to opposing running backs, surrendering the fifth-most fantasy points to the position, and the Patriots are positioned to play from ahead. If Henderson sits, Stevenson is staring at a heavy-volume, high-upside opportunity.

Let’s take a look at where the rest of the NFL’s running backs stack up in our Week 17 rankings.

Week 17 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings

