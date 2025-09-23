Week 4 Running Back Rankings For PPR And Non-PPR Fantasy Football Leagues
In 2025, offenses across the NFL are more pass-dependent than ever but you can still make the argument that running backs reign supreme in fantasy football. True workhorses are becoming more and more rare yet they continue to dominate, especially dual-threat backs like Christian McCaffrey, Jahmyr Gibbs, and Bijan Robinson, particularly in PPR formats. There’s a reason that those guys along with Saquon Barkley have been perennial first-round selections in fantasy football for the past few years.
That being said, the running back landscape has shifted quite a bit in the last two weeks due to some major injuries across the NFL. But the top players at the position are who you'd expect.
The Top Five Running Backs In 2025 Fantasy Football Leagues
After three weeks of the season, here are the top five running backs in PPR formats:
- Jonathan Taylor: 75.1 points
- Christian McCaffrey: 69.9 points
- James Cook: 68.5 points
- Jahmyr Gibbs: 61.3 points
- Bijan Robinson: 60.3 points
With Week 4 kicking off on Thursday when the Arizona Cardinals host the Seattle Seahawks, let’s take a look at where each running back stacks up in our rankings. The first game of the week features a waiver wire gem in Trey Benson, who is set to see a huge workload increase in the wake of James Conner’s injury.
Christian McCaffrey Headlines Week 4 Running Backs
There was some concern about Christian McCaffrey’s extensive injury history heading into the 2025 season but he has put that to rest after a dominant start to the season. In fact, just about every other member of the 49ers offense has suffered an injury, but McCaffrey keeps on rolling. Through three games, CMC is the RB2 in PPR formats after accumulating 176 rushing yards on 52 carries, and catching 25 of his 32 targets for 213 receiving yards and one trip to the end zone. The fact that he’s the second best running back in fantasy football despite scoring just one touchdown bodes well for his rest of season outlook.
Although CMC faces a Jacksonville Jaguars defense that has allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs, McCaffrey is still the RB1 entering Week 4. Whether Brock Purdy or Mac Jones is under center, the offense will continue to run through CMC with George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk on Injured Reserve, with Jauan Jennings trending towards a potential return this week. McCaffrey has yet to score a touchdown on the ground this season but that will change when the undefeated Niners host the Jags on Sunday.
Omarion Hampton Surges Into RB1 Territory
Fantasy football managers were panicking about Hampton after a brutal first two weeks of the season. However, Hampton finally got it going in the Chargers’ Week 3 victory over a very stringy Denver Broncos defense. The rookie had just 11.6 fantasy points over the first two games of the season but after a 24.9-point outing in Week 3, he’s now the RB21 in PPR formats. Against Denver, the former Tar Hell tallied 70 rushing yards on 19 attempts with a touchdown, and contributed in the passing game with six receptions for an additional 59 receiving yards.
Now that Hampton has gained more than 100 yards from scrimmage in a game, scored his first NFL touchdown, and was utilized in the aerial attack, things are looking up for the rookie. In Week 4, he faces a New York Giants defense that has surrendered the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing running backs. Despite being on the road, the Chargers are heavy favorites against the winless G-Men. Once they build a lead, they will attempt to chew clock by letting Hampton carve up this rushing defense. With Najee Harris out of the picture after sustaining a season-ending injury, the rookie has an excellent shot at hitting pay dirt for a second consecutive week. Things couldn’t have aligned more perfectly for Hampton heading into Week 4.
Cam Skattebo Enters The RB2 Conversation
Tyrone Tracy Jr.’s shoulder injury opened the door for Cam Skattebo, and the rookie wasted no time making his mark with tough running and sharp work in the passing game. With Tracy sidelined again, Skattebo steps right back into the lead role despite a challenging matchup against the Chargers. His 6.0 yards per carry were impressive, but it’s those six receptions on eight targets that lock him in as a strong fantasy start this week. Devin Singletary may be used sparingly but the backfield now belongs to the rookie and even if the Giants get blwon out, Skattebo proved that he can contribute in the passing game, which is particuarly valuable in PPR formats.
Let's take a look at where the rest of the running backs across the NFL rank heading into their respective Week 4 matchups.