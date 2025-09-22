Giants Rookie Steps Into Spotlight After Tyrone Tracy Injures Shoulder
There are no moral victories in football and despite an encouraging performance from the New York Giants last week in a heartbreaking 40-37 overtime loss to the Dallas Cowboys, the G-Men entered Week 3 winless against a Kansas City Chiefs team that is 0-2 for the first time in the Patrick Mahomes era.
While the passing game was on point last week, the running game left a lot to be desired. And things didn’t get any better for the Giants’ running game on Sunday night. During their second drive of the game against Kansas City, starting running back Tyrone Tracy took a massive hit from two members of the Chiefs defense, resulting in the medical team escorting the second-year back off the field.
Through the first two weeks of the season, Tracy had accumulated just 39 rushing yards on 15 carries (a measly 2.6 yards per carry), while adding six receptions for 47 receiving yards. He failed to find the end zone through the first two games of the season in losses at the hands of two division rivals: the Washington Commanders and Dallas Cowboys. Tracy was the RB39 entering Week 3 in PPR formats.
Tracy was off to a decent start Sunday night with 29 rushing yards and two receptions for an additional seven receiving yards. But each of the first two Giants drives of the night stalled out with one turnover on downs and one punt to close out the first quarter. New York's first drive without Tracy resulted in a Russell Wilson interception.
Tracy is deemed questionable to return to action.
Fantasy Football Impact of Tyrone Tracy Jr. Injury
While the severity of Tracy’s injury is unclear, rookie Cam Skattebo stands to benefit the most if the second-year back is indeed sidelined for the rest of Week 3 and beyond. The rookie has been the superior player in this Giants offense thus far, accumulating 68 yards from scrimmage and the lone touchdown from a New York running back this season. Skattebo would catapult to the RB1 in this offense and we’ve already witnessed his ability to produce in the red zone and as a pass catcher out of the backfield.
Veteran running back Devin Singletary will also see more touches in the wake of Tracy's injury, though Skattebo is the more valuable back to own in fantasy football.
Cam Skattebo's Journey To Sneaky Fantasy Football Stud
Skattebo’s football journey began at Sacramento State, where he made an instant impact — starting 16 of 24 games and racking up 1,892 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on just 252 carries (a blazing 7.5 yards per pop). He wasn’t just a ground-and-pound runner either, flashing versatility as a receiver with 43 catches for 495 yards and four scores.
After transferring to Arizona State, Skattebo evolved into a true workhorse. Last season alone, he piled up 1,711 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns on 293 carries while adding another 605 yards and three scores through the air. The year before? A casual 1,069 total yards and 10 touchdowns on 188 touches.
On game days, Skattebo doesn’t just run the football — he wages war with it. Every carry is a collision, every finish a statement. He thrives on contact, bulldozing defenders like he’s got a score to settle, yet still has the awareness to slip into passing lanes and protect his quarterback like it’s second nature.
While his 40-yard dash time (roughly 4.55) won’t turn heads, his 5’9”, 220-pound frame is built for NFL punishment. Compact, powerful, and balanced, his lower-body strength gives him the ability to churn through traffic and finish runs with authority.
I may not be sold on the Giants’ offense as a whole, but I’m firmly in Skattebo’s corner for fantasy. His three-down skill set and goal-line potential make him a sneaky emerging rookie with 200+ touches well within reach, particularly with Tracy sidelined.
Editor’s Note: This is a developing story. More details to follow.