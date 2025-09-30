Week 5 Running Back Rankings For PPR And Non-PPR Fantasy Football Leagues
In 2025, NFL offenses are more pass-heavy than ever, but running backs still hold the crown in fantasy football. True workhorses continue to dominate the landscape—especially dual-threat studs like Christian McCaffrey, Jahmyr Gibbs, and Bijan Robinson, who rack up points in PPR formats. It’s no surprise that those names, along with Saquon Barkley, have been locked into the first round of fantasy drafts year after year.
After four weeks of the season, here are the top five running backs in PPR formats:
- Christian McCaffrey: 96.0 points
- James Cook: 91.0 points
- Jonathan Taylor: 89.7 points
- Bijan Robinson: 88.4 points
- Jahmyr Gibbs: 79.0 points
Four of those five names are no shockers to see among the top backs, and even James Cook carried fringe RB1 appeal on draft day. But here in Week 5, fantasy managers face their first real test with bye weeks creating lineup landmines. The Falcons, Bears, Packers, and Steelers are all sidelined, leaving holes where studs like Bijan Robinson and Josh Jacobs usually sit. To make matters trickier, one of this week’s hottest waiver-wire adds, Kenneth Gainwell, is unavailable, while D’Andre Swift’s situation in Chicago’s backfield only adds more uncertainty.
With Week 5 kicking off on Thursday when the San Francisco 49ers face the Los Angeles Rams, lots of fantasy studs will be in action, including two top-12 running backs in Christian McCaffrey and Kyren Williams. Let’s take a look at where all the running backs across the NFL stack up in our Week 5 rankings.
James Cook Is Firmly Entrenched As A Top-Five Running Back
Cook was the RB3 entering Week 4 and has now moved up one spot, just behind Christian McCaffrey. In Buffalo’s Week 4 victory over the New Orleans Saints, the Bills leaned on Cook heavily. The newly paid halfback accumulated 117 rushing yards and a touchdown on 22 carries, and added three receptions for 18 scoreless receiving yards en route to an RB10 finish and 22.5 fantasy points.
In Week 5, the Bills face a New England Patriots defense that has been in the middle of the pack at defending opposing running backs. However, Buffalo opens as 7.5-point favorites at home and should lean on Cook to bleed the clock late in the game. Cook has topped 20 fantasy points in each of his first four outings (21.2, 26.5, 20.8, and 22.5) and there’s no reason to expect that trend to end in Week 5. If he gets more involved in the pass game, Cook has RB1 overall upside. Fantasy managers shouldn’t hesitate before firing him up in Week 5.
Breece Hall Skyrockets Into RB1 Discussion
Following Braelon Allen’s injury, Breece Hall could see a significant uptick in usage and production. The Jets remain a run-first offense, and when they execute on the ground, they become dangerous. Hall has already shown top-five weekly upside and remains a clear-cut RB1 with Allen sidelined. While he currently sits as the RB25 in PPR formats through four weeks, his explosive playmaking and dual-threat ability as both a runner and receiver make him especially valuable in PPR leagues.
This week sets up perfectly for a breakout, as Hall draws a soft matchup against a Dallas Cowboys defensive front that has been gashed by opposing running backs all season. Dallas is allowing the sixth-most fantasy points per game to the position, leaving Hall with no reason not to deliver in Week 5.
Chase Brown Enters Potential Bench Territory
The Lions are one of just 12 teams holding opposing running backs under 20 fantasy points per game, and with Detroit heavily favored in Week 5, Chase Brown is tumbling down our RB rankings. While he still sneaks inside the top 25 in PPR leagues, it’s tough to justify starting him in a matchup where the Lions’ ground game is likely to control the script.
Through four weeks, Brown sits as the RB31 in PPR formats and has cracked double digits only twice. His lone touchdown came back in Week 1, and since Jake Browning took over under center, he hasn’t sniffed the end zone. With fewer than 50 rushing yards in every game this season, Brown’s only path to fantasy relevance is through the passing game—and even that has been unreliable (11 receptions for 74 scoreless yards in 2025).
To make matters worse, Cincinnati’s offense has been downright painful without Joe Burrow. The line can’t block, the offense can’t finish drives, and scoring 20 points feels like a fantasy of its own. Expect another blowout in Week 5, which spells trouble for Brown. Fantasy managers may be better off pivoting to upside plays like Woody Marks, Trey Benson, or TreVeyon Henderson.
Let’s take a look at how the rest of the running backs in Week 5 stack up in our rankings.