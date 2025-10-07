Week 6 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings (PPR & Non-PPR)
In 2025, the NFL has gone full throttle into the passing era, yet running backs still reign supreme in fantasy football. The elite workhorses—guys like Christian McCaffrey, Jahmyr Gibbs, and Jonathan Taylor—remain the ultimate cheat codes, piling up receptions and touchdowns while leaving defenders (and fantasy opponents) in the dust. Add Saquon Barkley and Bijan Robinson to that mix, and you’ve got a core group that’s kept their first and second-round ADP on lockdown year after year.
But with injuries hitting the position hard (looking at you, Omarion Hampton, James Conner, and Trey Benson) and both the Vikings and Texans on bye, managers will need to get creative this week when setting their lineups.
After five weeks of the season, here are the top five running backs in PPR formats:
- Christian McCaffrey: 123.9 points
- Jonathan Taylor: 121.3 points
- Javonte Williams: 103.5 points
- James Cook: 95.9 points
- Jahmyr Gibbs: 95.7 points
Four of those five names are no shockers to see among the top backs, but Javonte Williams catapulting up to RB3 has been incredibly surprising to see. It’s strange to see the top five list not feature the likes of Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry, but in PPR formats, dual-threat backs and players with a nose for the end zone have the most value.
With Week 6 kicking off Thursday night as the Philadelphia Eagles travel to MetLife to take on the New York Giants, let’s take a look at where all the running backs in the league stack up in our Week 6 rankings.
Ashton Jeanty Enters The Top 10
Jeanty was looking like a legitimate bust after the first three weeks of the season before a massive breakout in a Week 4 loss to the Chicago Bears. Although the Raiders didn’t muster up the victory, Jeanty finished with 155 total yards from scrimmage and a whopping three touchdowns en route to an RB1 finish. Game script was a problem in Week 5 as Vegas failed to score a single touchdown and were absolutely throttled by the Indianapolis Colts to the tune of 40-6.
But in Week 6, Jeanty and the Raiders have an opportunity to reset the tone against a Tennessee Titans team that may be coming off their first win, but are still a franchise in dire need of direction on both sides of the football. The Titans are currently allowing the fourth-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. If the rookie can remain as involved in the pass game as he has the previous two weeks (seven receptions on nine targets for 59 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns), he has all the makings of a true workhorse in a favorable matchup with RB1 upside.
Derrick Henry Drops To RB20 In Week 6
It’s been a frustrating month for King Henry. After torching the Bills in Week 1, it’s been all downhill — he hasn’t topped 50 rushing yards in any game since. Two touchdowns over the past four weeks have salvaged his fantasy totals, but the efficiency has cratered, highlighted by last week’s 33 yards on 15 carries (2.2 YPC) with zero catches on his lone target. Unfortunately, things don’t look much brighter heading into Week 6.
The Ravens face the Rams, who have allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to running backs. But the bigger red flag is game script — with Lamar Jackson likely sidelined, Baltimore could be staring down another blowout. Henry has always thrived when his team plays from ahead and can let him wear down defenses. That’s not the setup here, especially with Cooper Rush under center and a shaky defense that can’t keep opponents off the board. Fantasy managers may want to temper expectations.
Rico Dowdle Enters RB1 Discussion After 200+ Yard Performance
Chuba Hubbard missed Week 5 with a calf injury, and it’s looking more and more like he’ll be out again in Week 6. Soft-tissue issues can linger — and with a hefty new contract on the books, Carolina has every reason to be cautious rather than risk an Achilles setback.
In his absence, Rico Dowdle took full advantage of his opportunity and looked every bit like a workhorse. The Panthers fed him 23 carries, and he turned them into a monster 206-yard, one-touchdown performance, adding three receptions for another 28 yards. Sure, the Dolphins’ defense has been a fantasy goldmine for opposing backs — but the real fun comes this week against the Dallas Cowboys, who have somehow managed to be even worse against the run (fifth-most fantasy points allowed). Dowdle’s arrow is pointing straight up.
Cardinals RB Michael Carter Enters The Flex Conversation
We weren’t sure who would take control of the Cardinals’ backfield last week, but Michael Carter quickly put that question to rest. He out-touched Emari Demercado 18 to 3 on the ground and even saw five targets to Demercado’s zero. Demercado had a golden chance to earn more work after breaking loose for a 70-yard touchdown — but he dropped the ball right before crossing the goal line. Adonai Mitchell pulled the same stunt in Week 4 and found himself inactive the next week. Even though Demercado turned his three carries into 81 yards, that kind of mistake usually earns a spot on the bench, not a bigger role. Carter looks locked in as Arizona’s bell-cow heading into Week 6 and should finish among the top 30 running backs. He's a viable flex play in James Conner and Trey Benson's absence.
Let’s take a look at how the rest of the running backs across the NFL stack up in our Week 6 rankings.