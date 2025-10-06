Fantasy Football Managers Should Bench Derrick Henry In Week 6
Star players fall on their faces some weeks and sometimes even go through a tough stretch of games. That doesn't mean they won't bounce back, but you need to be prepared for these rough patches. This is a player who faceplanted in Week 5 and could struggle again next week.
RB Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens
It's been a rough month for King Henry. Since destroying the Buffalo Bills' rush defense in Week 1, it's been an uphill battle for Henry. While two touchdowns over the past four weeks have saved some of his performances, his season high in rushing yards since Week 1 has been just 50 yards. He also has just 23 total receiving yards over that period of time as well. In Week 5, he did score a TD, but rushed for just 33 yards on 15 carries at 2.2 yards per carry, and failed to catch his lone target. Unfortunately, we don't expect things to get any better in Week 6.
A Tough Week 6 Matchup Against The Rams Without Lamar Jackson
In Week 6, the Ravens will face off with the Los Angeles Rams. They have allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to running backs this season. While the matchup doesn't help, it's not our biggest concern. The issue that Henry is going to have is the fact that we don't expect Lamar Jackson to play next week, which means that Baltimore will likely get blown out again next week.
Henry is a very game-script dependent running back who has always been significantly more dominant when his team is playing with the lead and he can just run it down his opponents' throats. That's not going to be the case with Cooper Rush going up against the Rams' defense, and a banged-up Ravens' defense unable to slow anybody down. Following next week, the Ravens will have a bye week, so fantasy owners should be prepared to not have Henry at full power until Week 8, which is rough.
A Return To Elite Production Is Coming In Week 8
However, there is a light at the end of the tunnel. We'd expect Jackson to return in Week 8 when the team comes off a bye and Henry has an incredible second-half schedule. It will kick off with the Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins in Weeks 8 and 9. They are two of the worst rush defenses in the league, and games that the Ravens should be able to win handily. It's been a rough stretch for Henry, and we aren't out of the woods yet, but things will get better. He could even be a great buy-low candidate if he does have a subpar Week 6 with a bye week on the horizon in Week 7.