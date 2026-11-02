Sam Leavitt Headlines College Fantasy Football Week 9 Winners & Losers

Week 8 delivered another chaotic weekend of college football, with breakout performances, shocking upsets, and major playoff implications. From Sam Leavitt's statement performance to BYU's stunning collapse, several players and programs dramatically changed their trajectories.

Biggest Winners of Week 9

Sam Leavitt (QB, LSU): Statement Showcase

Oct 24, 2026; Auburn, Alabama, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) throws a pass during the second quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Leavitt provided a masterclass performance that elevated both his draft profile and fantasy stock. Operating with remarkable accuracy and quick decision-making, Leavitt carved up Auburn's defense while demonstrating elite poise under pressure. His explosive dual-threat playmaking kept drives alive as he finished with a 71% completion percentage, 387 passing yards and 3 touchdown passes.

Arch Manning (QB, Texas): Draft & Fantasy Stock Riser

Oct 24, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) looks on before the game against the Mississippi Rebels at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Answering intense pressure and scrutiny, Manning put together a signature performance. Pushing the ball aggressively into deep coverage, Manning showed why he carries first-round pedigree, making high-leverage throws on key downs and adding value with his mobility. He finished with 354 total yards, 4 total touchdowns with 4 explosive plays of 25+ yards.

J'Koby Williams (RB, Texas Tech): Feature Back Emergence

Texas Tech's J'Koby Williams celebrates a touchdown against Arizona State during a Big 12 Conference football game, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026, at Galaxy Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Stepping into an expanded workload, Williams cemented himself as Texas Tech's backfield anchor. His vision and acceleration on perimeter runs wore down the Arizona defense and unlocked explosive play opportunities in the second half. Williams accumulated 88 total scrimmage yards, 3 explosive rushes (15+ yards), to go along with a 68% snap share.



Trent Mosley (WR, USC Trojans): Game-Breaking Playmaker



Sep 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) carries the ball on an 86-yard punt return against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In USC's shocking upset over No. 2 Ohio State at the Coliseum, Mosley proved virtually unguardable. He hauled in a 69-yard touchdown reception and added a 44-yard punt return to set up short field position, giving the Trojans the dynamic offensive punch needed to topple the Buckeyes.

Biggest Losers of Week 9

Bear Bachmeier (QB, BYU): Turnover Nightmare

Oct 31, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Bear Bachmeier (47) drops back to pass against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

BYU's offensive rhythm sputtered out in Week 8, largely due to Bachmeier's ball-security struggles. Pressured on nearly half of his dropbacks, he threw multiple costly interceptions and lost a fumble in opponent territory. Bachmeier had 4 total turnovers and only had 115 passing yards.

Luke Fahey (QB, Ohio State): High-Stakes Pressure Collapse

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day talks to quarterback Luke Fahey (13) during the NCAA football game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. Ohio State lost 30-18. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Step-in-signal-caller Fahey struggled to establish rhythm against USC's aggressive secondary. While he did eclipse 250 passing yards, Fahey took multiple drive-killing sacks and failed to punch the ball into the end zone on key red-zone trips. He was 4 out of 16 on 3rd down conversions (25%) with a sub-53% completion rate.

Billy Edwards Jr. (QB, North Carolina Tar Heels): Crucial Turnover

Oct 31, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) passes the ball in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite throwing four touchdown passes in a valiant effort against top-ranked Miami, Edwards Jr.'s lone mistake proved devastating. A fourth-quarter fumble deep in Tar Heel territory turned into the game-winning margin for the Hurricanes.

Biggest Team Winners

USC Trojans: Season-Defining Blockbuster Upset

USC Trojans defensive tackles Floyd Boucard (88) and Jide Abasiri (97) celebrate an interception during the NCAA football game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. Ohio State lost 30-18. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

USC completely reshaped the national playoff picture with a thrilling 30-18 victory over No.2 Ohio State. Behind strong defensive line play that held the Buckeyes to field goals and key big-play scores from Trent Mosley and King Miller, the Trojans put together their most complete team effort of the year.

Miami Hurricanes: Championship Poise Under Fire

Oct 31, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) is sacked by Miami (FL) Hurricanes defensive lineman Marquise Lightfoot (8) and defensive lineman Justin Scott (5) in the fourth quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No. 1 Miami passed a brutal road test in Chapel Hill, overcoming a 341-yard passing performance from UNC to pull out a 38-35 win. Quarterback Darien Mensah (274 passing yards, 3 TDS) and Mark Fletcher Jr. delivered down the stretch to keep Miami top-ranked and undefeated. Miami's offense accumulated 416 total offensive yards and was 5-for-5 inside the red zone.

Biggest Team Losers

Ohio State Buckeyes: National Title Resume Hit

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Luke Fahey (13) reacts during the NCAA football game against the USC Trojans at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. Ohio State lost 30-18. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Entering Los Angeles as heavy road favorites despite missing their starting quarterback, No. 2 Ohio State suffered a crippling 30-18 setback. The Buckeyes racked up 464 total yards but continously stalled inside the Trojans' 30-yard line, converting just 4 of 16 third downs and settling for four field goals. The loss eliminates their margin for error in the Big Ten title hunt.

Arizona Wildcats: Big 12 Contention Bump

Oct 31, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Arizona Wildcats running back Kedrick Reescano (3) takes a direct snap to score a touchdown against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first half at Galaxy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No. 22 Arizona saw its Big 12 championship game aspirations take a severe blow in a 34-26 loss to Texas Tech. Defensive lapses against Tommy Castellanos' dual-threat ability yielded over 300 total yards to the Red Raiders, leaving the Wildcats chasing backfield position in a tight conference race.

Week 9 Conclusion

Week 9 proved once again that nothing is guaranteed in college football. USC's blockbuster upset over Ohio State blew the Big Ten and Playoff races wide open, while Miami and Texas Tech showed the resilience needed to keep their championship dreams alive. As the calendar turns to November, every single drive carries postseason weight, and the line between title contender and week-to-week spoiler has never been thinner.