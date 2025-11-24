Should Fantasy Managers Panic About Lamar Jackson?
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, normally a fantasy football superstar, has struggled in recent weeks, posting fewer than 10 fantasy points in both Weeks 11 and 12. This raises the question: is it time to panic? Let’s break it down.
Lamar Jacksons' Recent Fantasy Football Performances
Week 11 (@ Browns):
4.72 fantasy points, 193 passing yards, 2 interceptions, 4 rushes for 10 yards, and 0 touchdowns.
Week 12 ( vs. Jets):
7.22 fantasy points, 153 passing yards, 0 interceptions, 7 rushes for 11 yards, and 0 touchdowns.
These were Lamar Jackson’s two worst fantasy performances of the season, scoring fewer than 10 points in both games, an alarming trend for his future fantasy value.
2025 Stats: Lamar Jackson
Currently the QB17, Lamar Jackson is averaging 18.4 fantasy points per game. He has 130 completions on 195 attempts for 1,595 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions.
On the ground, he has 46 rushing attempts for 237 yards and 1 rushing touchdown. Jackson has also missed three games (Weeks 5–7), which lowers his overall points total, though his points-per-game average ranks 12th among all fantasy quarterbacks.
Why The Struggles
A major reason for Lamar Jackson’s recent struggles is his declining rushing production. Here are his rushing totals for each game this season:
• Week 1: 6 carries, 70 yards, 1 TD
• Week 2: 2 carries, 13 yards
• Week 3: 7 carries, 35 yards
• Week 4: 6 carries, 48 yards
• Week 9: 5 carries, 14 yards
• Week 10: 9 carries, 36 yards
• Week 11: 4 carries, 10 yards
• Week 12: 7 carries, 11 yards
This is the lowest rushing-yard-per-game average of Lamar Jackson’s career, as he’s currently producing just 29.6 yards per game. Over his eight-year career, he has averaged 57.7 rushing yards per game. His previous career low came during his rookie season in 2018, when he averaged 43.4 yards per game. His best mark came in his sophomore season, when he averaged an elite 80.4 rushing yards per game.
He has also thrown for under 200 yards and just 1 passing touchdown over the last three weeks, along with 2 interceptions. This is a stark contrast to his first three games of the season, when he surpassed 200 passing yards each week, totaled 9 touchdowns, and committed only 2 turnovers.
Lamar Jackson's Future Opponents
Lamar Jackson’s Remaining 2025 Schedule & Opponent Ranks vs. Fantasy QBs:
• Week 13: vs. Bengals ( 30th)
• Week 14: vs. Steelers (23rd)
• Week 15: @ Bengals (30th)
• Week 16: vs. Patriots (17th)
• Week 17: @ Packers (8th)
• Week 18: @ Steelers (23rd)
Should Fantasy Managers Panic?
Yes, fantasy managers should panic about Lamar Jackson. With several tough defenses remaining and declining rushing production coupled with recent passing struggles, his fantasy value is at risk. If your league’s trade deadline has passed, it may be time to turn to the waiver wire for alternative quarterback options.