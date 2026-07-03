Antonio Williams Among the Fantasy Football Sleepers Residing in the NFC East

Who is the name we do not know right now, and we will all know come September? Well, I wish I knew that answer. Our team knows many names, and many more than the casual fan. Which one will break out? We can only reason towards it; might that possibly happen? Today, we dive into the NFC East. What four players may become sleepers-born-excellent? Try these men.

RB, Rachaad White

Ranking Projection: RB38

Rachaad White — that is a name we all know. That is also a name that we can label a "sleeper." White is ranked as the RB38 in fantasy football. Yet, his upside is well worth the pick, which will come in the later rounds of your re-draft.

David Blough comes into Washington as the new offensive coordinator. That is crucial, as it will not bring the same penalty carry that Kliff Kingsbury dished out in years past.

Blough values creativity and running the football. As for White, he is a dual-threat running back whom the team specifically drafted while Blough was on the staff. Who was drafted before Blough? Jacory Croskey-Merritt, who carries a boatload of risk. White is the leader in the clubhouse to become the team's RB1, and there is certainly a world where he carries that load in a big way, over 50% of touches.

WR, Calvin Austin III

Ranking Projection: WR110

Matt Nagy is calling plays for the Giants. His scheme values RPO's, which favors the game of Austin. There is a reason why they signed him. Austin is a fast, in-space pass-catcher. While he may not clearly become defined as the Giants' WR2, he will definitely play in high-leverage situations. Austin is a boom-or-bust candidate, especially viable in deep leagues when in a great matchup, or even in daily fantasy football as a cheap flier.

WR, Hollywood Brown

Ranking Projection: WR105

The Eagles are going to run a conservative passing offense for Jalen Hurts. Sean Mannion will keep it short, and that will favor his offense post-AJ Brown. All 3 top wide receivers are crisp route runners and/or very speedy. Brown is unlikely to begin the season ahead of Makai Lemon. However, his veteran ways shall earn him considerable playing time. Especially if DeVonta Smith or Lemon gets hurt, viola, Brown is very viable on a great offense.

WR, Antonio Williams

Ranking Projection: WR85

The Commanders possess no defined WR2. The most likely earner of that title will be the rookie wide receiver from Clemson—the other contenders: Treylon Burks, Dyami Brown, Luke McCaffrey, and Jaylin Lane. One thing is clear as day: Williams has the highest ceiling of all of those names.

After Williams' 2024 season at Clemson, he was touted as a top-2 round NFL Draft pick, and that year he featured 904 yards and 11 touchdowns across 14 games. 2025 saw Williams regress a bit, but perhaps not entirely his fault. Cade Klubnik, the Williams quarterback, has audibly said how injured he was in 2025. We can only imagine how good Williams may have performed on a better team with a healthier quarterback.

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