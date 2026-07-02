Emari Demercado and 3 Other Fantasy Football Sleepers Found in the AFC West

The AFC West, the best division in football, is as some may label it. You have the Kansas City Chiefs, former multiple-time Super Bowl Champions under their current brass—the Denver Broncos, who were inches away from the Super Bowl a year ago. The Chargers then creep amongst the AFC's top contenders, and the Raiders are there, looking to surge under a new head coach and quarterback.

With good football comes good talent. However, that good talent is not always so obvious. Good coaches get the best out of their players, and that lights up a signal. That signal points to sleepers. These are the top fantasy football sleepers in the AFC West.

RB, Emari Demercado

The Chiefs signed Demercado to back up Kenneth Walker III. He jumps over Brashard Smith, who failed as a sleeper pick in his rookie season. To have a backup to a Super Bowl MVP, now on a top team in the NFL, that is good. That is certainly a player we may want to stash as an elite running back handcuff.

Demercado will probably be a hot commodity on the waiver wire at some point this season. In a deep league, he is worth a stash, especially if you draft Walker as your RB1.

WR, Tre Harris

The Chargers aim for big things out of their second-year wide receiver. The team has not (yet) brought back Keenan Allen. They will run with Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston as their co-WR1's. It is then former second round pick, Harris, and current fourth-roundsecond-round pick, Brenen Thompson.

Thompson is a slot receiver, as is McConkey. Harris plays out wide with Johnston. For that reason, Harris should see the field a great deal. If his talent meets his scouting report, Harris could end up with a >15% target share and >5 touchdowns. He is a bench player in fantasy football, but if all goes right and he gets a good matchup, Harris will be viable at times this upcoming season.

Be smart and trust Justin Herbert with Mike McDaniel and Jim Harbuagh.

WR, Jalen Nailor

Nailor is the Raiders' WR2. He could very well jump Tre Tucker as the WR1—especially with the new quarterbacking of Kirk Cousins, who threw to Nailor for years in Minnesota.

The Raiders still project to be among the NFL's worst teams. However, that recipe is cheap but good. The Raiders may find themselves in garbage time, which could benefit their passing game. They also have an offensive wizard coaching up the offense in Klint Kubiak.

TE, Michael Mayer

The Raiders do not have much to rave about in their pass-catching department. Tucker and Nailor are really WR2/3's in the NFL. Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton showed nothing to impress in their rookie season.

When Brock Bowers was out in 2025, Mayer did flash excellence. In 4 games without Bowers, Mayer had 18 receptions, 196 yards, and 1 touchdown. Mayer may be involved as high as the 2nd pass-catching option on this dynamic offense. He is worth a final round stash.

Bowers, a historically injury-prone player, could open the door for league-winning output if, or when, he misses time.

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