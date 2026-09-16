Fantasy Football Week 2 Rankings & Projections: Start Chris Olave, Trust Tetairoa McMillan, Fade Jayden Reed

Week 2 of the NFL season is upon us. The Detroit Lions will help the Buffalo Bills open their brand-new Highmark Stadium on Thursday Night. Sunday will follow, with the Jaguars-Broncos and Colts-Chiefs games highlighting the slate. Today, I release the Week 2 wide receiver projections. Use the data below to find success in the days to come.

Top-12 Wide Receivers

Thomas Carell

Puka Nacua makes WR1 for the second week in a row. He did not achieve his projection in Week 1, but we attribute that to a poor travel schedule. After 12 days of rest, the Rams are not viewed as busts, and they are expected to defeat the Giants on Monday Night.

Chris Olave confirmed to us why he is a WR1 in fantasy football. The Saints ace had 13 targets, 10 receptions, and 182 yards against the Lions. His volume makes him a weekly untouchable WR1.

Jalen Coker had the larger Week 1 total between himself and Tetairoa McMillan. However, he had 1 more target and the same number of routes as McMillan. In 2025, McMillan had 40.9% of all Panthers air yards, so I will not react to one week. Rather, I will upgrade him on offensive promise in a 37-point Week 1 for Carolina.

Best Upside Plays

Thomas Carell

Christian Watson was among my top ride-or-dies in 2026. He proved to us why, achieving 147 yards and 2 touchdowns in Week 1. Watson is among the NFL leaders in average yards per reception. The Packers' WR1, Watson, is a weekly must-start.

So long as Mike Evans is playing football, he is a high-upside asset. He dominated a red zone fade route this past Thursday for a touchdown. Brock Purdy will continue to feed Evans just like that. It reminds me of Matthew Stafford's trust in Davante Adams a year ago. Miami is a bottom-5 NFL offense.

A Davante Adams breakout is upon us. While the stock is low on the Rams, we can buy low at a low price. I would actually target Adams in trade offers prior to Week 2. He gets a bottom-5-rated Giants coverage grouping and enters the week far more rested.

Fade these Wide Receivers

Marvin Harrison Jr. has the Seahawks this week, arguably the best defense in the NFL. On 3 targets in Week 1, he is not to be trusted. Even in a great Cardinal performance, we got nothing. Michael Wilson is the WR1, and Trey McBride is obviously the No. 1 pass-catcher. Can Brissett support 3 wideouts? That is asking a lot.

Thomas Carell

Jayden Reed was outrun by 10 routes to Matthew Golden in Week 1. It's clear that the Packers are making Golden a go-to option. If Reed remains the WR3, that would significantly downgrade his weekly projection.

Sleeper of the Week

Dontavyion Wicks is playing as co-WR2 to Makai Lemon. In Week 1, his production was also far better than Lemon's. In fact, Lemon had -5 yards. Wicks had 73 yards and a touchdown. His coaching staff has continued to install a ton of trust in Wicks since the start of training camp.

No NFL team was perhaps more disappointing than the Tennessee Titans in Week 1. The fans will probably be booing Robert Saleh on Sunday. I also rate the Titans' defense as the 29th-best in the NFL, and Jalen Hurts is this week's QB2.

Week 1 Projected Leaders

Targets: Puka Nacua (11.2)

Receptions: Puka Nacua (7.3)

Receiving Yards: Puka Nacua (95.5)

Touchdowns: Puka Nacua (0.8)

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